Needing a chance to take the field for the first time as a team prior to Thursday’s South Atlantic League opener at L.P. Frans Stadium, the Hickory Crawdads staged their annual exhibition contest on Tuesday night.

This year, Catawba Valley Community College provided the opposition, which gave the Red Hawks a chance to compete against the pros. While CVCC had its moments, the Crawdads had their way throughout the night en route to an 18-3 win.

The teams played into the 10th inning, giving the Crawdads a chance to extend the arms of a couple of pitchers that had quick innings. It also allowed all of the position players extra hacks at the plate — not that they needed them.

Eleven of the 15 Crawdads hitters combined to pound out 17 hits and the team scored in six of the eight official innings. Daniel Matos led the way with three hits, including an RBI triple in the third. Reserve outfielder Marcus Smith had the team’s only homer with a three-run blast over the right-field fence in the eighth.

Jayce Easley, Maximo Acosta, Frainyer Chavez and Keyber Rodriguez each had two hits for the Crawdads.

Patience was also a part of the Crawdads' night, as they earned 10 walks in the game, four of those in the first that led to five runs before the inning was ended without an out recorded. Josh Hatcher worked three walks to go with a double.

Alejandro Osuna led the team with three RBIs.

The Crawdads sent five pitchers to the hill on Tuesday with none more impressive than reliever Emiliano Teodo. Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, the lanky Dominican fired multiple pitches in the 100-101 miles per hour range, leading to seven strikeouts in three innings.

Starter Gavin Collyer tossed the first three innings for Hickory followed by an inning from Andy Rodriguez and two from Josh Stephan. Eudrys Manon took advantage of the added 10th to throw a scoreless inning.

Despite the blowout, the Red Hawks provided a few highlight moments of their own. John Dippold led off the game with a walk and scored on Jake Gorman’s single to give CVCC a 1-0 lead. Dippold later added a single in the third, during which CVCC loaded the bases with one out, but settled for one run that scored on a balk.

But the big highlight for CVCC came in the sixth when Cole Drewery ambushed a first-pitch fastball and sent it out to left. Kobie Cushing had the lone clean inning for the Red Hawks, striking out two of the three he faced in the ninth. Bandys product Elec Yount went 0-for-2, but started a 6-3 double play on defense to end the third.

The Crawdads open the season Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium for the first of a three-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Red Hawks travel to Surry Community College today at 2 p.m. before hosting a doubleheader against Patrick & Henry Community College on Friday at 1 p.m. The same teams will then play a single game on Saturday at noon.