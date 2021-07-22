Crawdads cruise to another blowout win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE — The Hickory Crawdads’ offense showed no signs of slowing down during Wednesday night’s road game against the Asheville Tourists. Following a 15-run effort in a 13-run victory on Tuesday, the Crawdads reached double digits again in a 13-4 win over the Tourists on Wednesday at Asheville’s McCormick Field.

Hickory (30-38) outhit the Tourists (28-38) 15-10 behind three-hit nights from David Garcia, Jonathan Ornelas and Trey Hair, who knocked in three, two and one run, respectively. Garcia hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning, while Hair and Miguel Aparicio had solo shots in the first and Blaine Crim blasted his team-leading 17th homer — a two-run shot — in the sixth.

Jake Guenther finished with two hits and one RBI for the Crawdads, who also got one hit and two RBIs from Crim, one hit and one RBI from both Aparicio and Jared Walker and one hit from Kellen Strahm. In addition to their homers, Garcia and Hair also had doubles for Hickory, which has won five of its past six contests while totaling 63 runs (10.5 runs per game).