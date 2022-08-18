Crawdads cruise to 8-1 win

For the second night in a row, the Hickory Crawdads put together a big inning to blow open a game. On Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium, the Crawdads scored four runs in the fifth inning and cruised to an 8-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in Game 2 of a six-game South Atlantic League series.

The Crawdads (58-52 overall, 20-24 second half) have won both games of the series and taken five of the last six overall.

In the series opener, Hickory scored three in the second and six in the third en route to a 15-1 victory. Hickory put together 12 walks in that win, but it was a more conventional offensive output on Wednesday, as the lineup put together 13 hits in support of five pitchers that combined to allow six hits. Eight of the nine hitters had at least one hit, led by Cristian Inoa’s three. Evan Carter, Alejandro Osuna and Chris Seise had two each.

After a perfect first inning for both sides, the Dash (52-58, 19-25) missed a chance to take the initial lead. Tyler Osik tripled with one out in the second, but Robby Ahlstrom struck out both Ben Norman and Adam Hackenberg to keep the game scoreless.

Instead, the Crawdads took the lead in the bottom of the second, when Inoa doubled and came around to score on Frainyer Chavez’s single.

Winston-Salem again had a chance to score in the third, as Ahlstrom walked two in the inning, but the Dash stranded both runners after a strikeout by Bryan Ramos ended the threat. Hickory made the Dash pay for the missed opportunity with another run in the third. Seise singled, stole second and scored on Carter’s soft single to right.

The 2-0 lead proved to be enough, as Ahlstrom had his first scoreless start with the Crawdads since his promotion to the team in mid-June. The left-hander gave up three hits and three walks and struck out seven over five innings before turning the ball over to Jesus Linarez.

Prior to Linarez’s entry, the Crawdads offense gave him breathing room with which to work after the big fifth inning. With one out, Seise clubbed his 10th home run of the season, an opposite-field liner to right. Jayce Easley followed with a flared shot to left for a double and came around to score on Carter’s soft single to left. Carter stole second before Thomas Saggese doubled him in. Inoa’s RBI single to score Saggese made it 6-0.

The cushion became important, as the Dash threatened in the sixth. Luis Mieses singled and was joined on the bases after walks to Osik and Norman. One out later, Bradford Webb took over for Hickory and escaped trouble thanks to a strikeout of Brandon Bossard.

Hickory scored its final two runs in the seventh. Osuna and Inoa sandwiched walks around a hit by Saggese to load the bases. Chavez singled in Osuna ahead of Cody Freeman’s RBI grounder to score Saggese.

Webb held the Dash off the board and turned the ball over to Spencer Mraz in the eighth. It was against Mraz that Winston-Salem scored its only run, coming off the bat of Ramos for his 19th homer of the season. From there, Mraz and Leury Tejada closed out the game by retiring the final six hitters.

Ahlstrom (1-3) picked up his first win with the Crawdads, while Dash starter Andrew Dalquist (3-9) was tagged with the loss.

The teams return to L.P. Frans for Game 3 of the series tonight at 7 p.m.