Crawdads Corner: Here's what we're up to

Welcome back to Crawdads Corner! Last week we passed a big milestone in our wait for the return of Crawdads baseball. We’re now less than 50 days until Opening Night. It still seems so far away but it will be here before we know it.
Here in the front office, it’s been a whirlwind of activity. Since the release of our schedule in February, we’ve been running at full speed. Our newly created special events department has started hosting high school baseball games and tournaments. This Saturday will be our Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium, where we’ll be playing music bingo for the first time ever and fans can take a crack at hitting a home run to win a pair of season tickets. On April 15 and May 1 we’ll have comedy shows hosted from home plate. There will even be a car show at the park on April 17. We’re working on a big concert too and will have an announcement about that later this week.
Even though we don’t have events every day, our daily planners are still full of activity throughout the week. Our sales team is busy getting the word out about the Crawdads' return, reaching out to groups from 2020 and anyone that may be interested in coming out from the first time. The box office is navigating how to safely seat fans, getting tickets printed and setting up all the games and promotions in the system. Our grounds crew is preparing the field for our tournaments and making sure it will be in pristine condition for the home opener on May 11.
In promotions, the theme night and giveaway schedule is finalized (to be released Tuesday afternoon), so now it’s on to figuring out the music, between-inning games and other fun details for game nights. For me in marketing, I am continuing work on our programs, videoboard and social media. I am also finalizing a few merchandise orders so we can have a full store in May.
Over the next several weeks, we will continue to prepare for the Crawdads' season. We’ll be out and about in the community quite a bit as we deliver pocket schedules beginning next week. We’ll have voucher redemption starting Thursday and single game tickets for sale on April 17. Our staff has started the usual spring cleaning and de-winterizing the stadium. Signs are hung back up, the pressure washers are making their way around the seating bowl and we just started breaking our paint brushes back out to touch up the handrails and gates around the ballpark. We’ll have the stadium looking spotless by the time May comes around.
The Opening Night to-do list is still quite long, but we’re chipping away at it day by day. The 609 days between games has been too long and the first pitch can’t come soon enough. This Opening Night (May 11 if you didn’t mark your calendars at the start of the article) will be the most anticipated one since the Crawdads' arrived in Hickory in 1993. We can’t wait to have fans back in the stands for baseball under the lights of L.P. Frans Stadium. If we don’t see you at one of our special events, we look forward to welcoming you back on game days!