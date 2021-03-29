Crawdads Corner: Here's what we're up to

In promotions, the theme night and giveaway schedule is finalized (to be released Tuesday afternoon), so now it’s on to figuring out the music, between-inning games and other fun details for game nights. For me in marketing, I am continuing work on our programs, videoboard and social media. I am also finalizing a few merchandise orders so we can have a full store in May.

Over the next several weeks, we will continue to prepare for the Crawdads' season. We’ll be out and about in the community quite a bit as we deliver pocket schedules beginning next week. We’ll have voucher redemption starting Thursday and single game tickets for sale on April 17. Our staff has started the usual spring cleaning and de-winterizing the stadium. Signs are hung back up, the pressure washers are making their way around the seating bowl and we just started breaking our paint brushes back out to touch up the handrails and gates around the ballpark. We’ll have the stadium looking spotless by the time May comes around.

The Opening Night to-do list is still quite long, but we’re chipping away at it day by day. The 609 days between games has been too long and the first pitch can’t come soon enough. This Opening Night (May 11 if you didn’t mark your calendars at the start of the article) will be the most anticipated one since the Crawdads' arrived in Hickory in 1993. We can’t wait to have fans back in the stands for baseball under the lights of L.P. Frans Stadium. If we don’t see you at one of our special events, we look forward to welcoming you back on game days!