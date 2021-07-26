Crawdads Corner: Former Hickory players participating in Tokyo Olympics

For the next two weeks the world will be captivated by the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Hickory Crawdads staff will be watching just like everyone else, but there are a few athletes that we will be keeping a special eye on. There are actually five Crawdads alumni in Japan right now competing for gold.
Jose Bautista and Jairo Asencio will be teammates on the Dominican Republic’s baseball team. Bautista played for the ‘Dads in 2002 and was one of the inaugural members of the Crawdads Claw of Fame. The 40-year-old last played in the majors in 2018, but has put up strong numbers over a 15-year career that included six All-Star selections and three Silver Slugger awards. Asencio, 38, was with the Crawdads in 2005 and 2006 and pitched parts of four seasons in the majors, with his last coming in 2013. Roman Mendez, a 2011 Crawdad, is a reserve for the Dominican team as well.
Team Mexico will feature Jose Cardona, who was a member of the Crawdads’ 2015 championship team. The outfielder has never reached the major leagues, but is still active in baseball and is currently hitting over .300 in the Mexican League. Cardona played nine seasons in Minor League Baseball, but has been returning home to Mexico since the 2014-15 offseason to play in the Winter League for Hermosillo.
Nick Martinez will be representing Team USA this summer. Martinez was an All-Star with the ‘Dads in 2012, coming up through the Rangers system and spending parts of four seasons in Texas. The 30-year-old posted a career record of 17-30 with a 4.77 ERA in 68 starts and 20 relief appearances.
Baseball will get underway in Tokyo starting on Wednesday with the Dominican Republic taking on Japan. Team Mexico and Team USA will both start play on Friday.
The Olympic qualifiers, which took place in June, saw a few more familiar faces competing. Kellin Deglan (2011-12, 2014 Crawdad) and Dustin Molleken (2007-08) both played for Canada, Brallan Perez (2015-17) for Columbia, Melvin Novoa (2018-19) for Nicaragua and Yonny Hernandez (2018) for Venezuela. None of the four countries advanced to the final six to compete in Tokyo.
Crawdads fans should also keep an eye on the track and field events at the Games. Chris Garia, a 2013 Hickory player, will be competing in the 4x100-meter relay for the Netherlands. Garia was with the team in 2013 and again in 2016, but couldn’t crack the majors. In 2018 he was out of organized baseball and focusing on running in international competitions. He won the Dutch 60-meter Indoor Championship and competed in several events at the European Championships that year. In 2019 he won the Men’s 200m at the European Team Championships and also ran at the World Relay Championships. This year he competed at the World Relays again, was part of the winning 4x100 relay team at the European Team Championships and placed first at the Dutch National Championships. Garia will make his Olympic debut on Wednesday, Aug. 4, as the Dutch relay team starts its quest to medal in the 4x100m event.
Ashley Salinas is director of marketing, communications and merchandise for
the Hickory Crawdads.