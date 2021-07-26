Crawdads Corner: Former Hickory players participating in Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic qualifiers, which took place in June, saw a few more familiar faces competing. Kellin Deglan (2011-12, 2014 Crawdad) and Dustin Molleken (2007-08) both played for Canada, Brallan Perez (2015-17) for Columbia, Melvin Novoa (2018-19) for Nicaragua and Yonny Hernandez (2018) for Venezuela. None of the four countries advanced to the final six to compete in Tokyo.

Crawdads fans should also keep an eye on the track and field events at the Games. Chris Garia, a 2013 Hickory player, will be competing in the 4x100-meter relay for the Netherlands. Garia was with the team in 2013 and again in 2016, but couldn’t crack the majors. In 2018 he was out of organized baseball and focusing on running in international competitions. He won the Dutch 60-meter Indoor Championship and competed in several events at the European Championships that year. In 2019 he won the Men’s 200m at the European Team Championships and also ran at the World Relay Championships. This year he competed at the World Relays again, was part of the winning 4x100 relay team at the European Team Championships and placed first at the Dutch National Championships. Garia will make his Olympic debut on Wednesday, Aug. 4, as the Dutch relay team starts its quest to medal in the 4x100m event.