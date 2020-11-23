Crawdads Corner: Former and future Crawdads play fall ball

Welcome back to Crawdads Corner! While we weren’t able to see the Crawdads take the field here at the Frans in 2020, many Crawdads alumni have actually still been able to get organized workouts in and play in games thanks to fall instructs and the alternate training site, which took place during the Major League Baseball season.
The Rangers put on an instructional league camp for their prospects in Surprise, Arizona, inviting 67 minor league players to work out and see some game action. While this type of camp happens every fall, this year was especially important for players as this is the first time for most of the players that they have been able to practice with the organization and get into a game since spring training, which got shut down after just a couple of weeks.
Fifteen former Crawdads were in camp, including Curtis Terry, Miguel Aparicio, Hans Crouse and Bubba Thompson. Joining them were some of this year’s draft picks and international players that had most recently played at the Rangers complex in the Dominican Republic. A couple of these names to watch for in Hickory are Justin Foscue, who was the No. 14 pick in the draft this summer, and Luisangel Acuna, who is the brother of Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. and is already turning heads at just 18 years old.
One of the standouts at camp has been Chris Seise, who might be familiar from the 21 games he played for the Crawdads at the start of the 2019 season. Seise missed the 2018 campaign with a shoulder injury and spent most of last year on the shelf with an injury to the other shoulder, but he is finally healthy and making up for lost time. The shortstop was lauded for his bat speed, arm strength and speed during camp.
A few players at instructional camp already got some work in at the team’s alternate training site over the summer. As part of the COVID protocols this year, MLB teams designated 60 players that were eligible to play this year. Those who weren’t on the Rangers’ roster practiced and stayed in game shape at their old stadium across the street. Josh Jung, who is rated at the Rangers’ top prospect, spent his summer at the site where he was able to get into real games for the first time this year. One of the pitchers he got to face off against at the camp was his 2019 Crawdads teammate, Cole Winn. When things wrapped up at the alternate site, the players went home. Some such as Jung and Winn got a few weeks off to relax before packing their bags and heading to Arizona for instructs.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report in mid-February to start preparing for the 2021 season. The position players are due a couple of weeks later and some Crawdads alumni are bound to get the invite for the first time. Until then, we’ll be taking a page out of Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby’s book and be staring out of the window waiting for spring.
