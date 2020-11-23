Crawdads Corner: Former and future Crawdads play fall ball

Welcome back to Crawdads Corner! While we weren’t able to see the Crawdads take the field here at the Frans in 2020, many Crawdads alumni have actually still been able to get organized workouts in and play in games thanks to fall instructs and the alternate training site, which took place during the Major League Baseball season.

The Rangers put on an instructional league camp for their prospects in Surprise, Arizona, inviting 67 minor league players to work out and see some game action. While this type of camp happens every fall, this year was especially important for players as this is the first time for most of the players that they have been able to practice with the organization and get into a game since spring training, which got shut down after just a couple of weeks.

Fifteen former Crawdads were in camp, including Curtis Terry, Miguel Aparicio, Hans Crouse and Bubba Thompson. Joining them were some of this year’s draft picks and international players that had most recently played at the Rangers complex in the Dominican Republic. A couple of these names to watch for in Hickory are Justin Foscue, who was the No. 14 pick in the draft this summer, and Luisangel Acuna, who is the brother of Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. and is already turning heads at just 18 years old.

