Crawdads continue offensive outburst with 15-11 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads kept their recent offensive tear alive with a 15-11 road win over the Greenville Drive on Saturday at Fluor Field at the West End. The victory was Hickory’s fourth straight over the Drive, with the Crawdads pounding out 14 hits to clinch a series win over their South Atlantic League foes.

After dropping the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, the Crawdads scored six runs in Wednesday’s win before back-to-back nine-run performances in victories on Thursday and Friday. Hickory moved to 21-16 on the season, while Greenville fell to 15-23.

Trevor Hauver hit Hickory’s only home run on Saturday, clubbing a two-run shot in the fourth inning. He led the Crawdads with three hits overall, while Aaron Zavala, Evan Carter, Frainyer Chavez and Cody Freeman had two hits apiece and Thomas Saggese, Cristian Inoa and Randy Florentino each added one hit.

Starting pitcher Owen White (3-2) picked up the win for Hickory following 5 2/3 innings of six-run (five earned), four-hit ball with eight strikeouts and four walks, while the Drive’s Wyatt Olds (0-3) took the loss after surrendering seven runs (six earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and five walks in three innings. Greenville finished with 11 hits as a team, with the clubs combining for seven errors and at least one run being scored in all but one inning.

The series finale between the Crawdads and Drive is scheduled for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. before Hickory begins a seven-game home series with a doubleheader against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.