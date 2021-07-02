Crawdads continue hot hitting in 9-2 victory over Tourists

A suddenly potent Hickory Crawdads lineup continued its good work on Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. A big opening inning, along with solid defensive play and steady pitching, combined to overwhelm the Asheville Tourists 9-2 in front of 1,036 fans in Game 3 of a six-game High-A East League series.
The win for Hickory (20-31) was its third straight to open the series, and overall, the fifth in the last six games. At the midway point of the series, the Crawdads have a chance to win their first six-game series of the season after tying or losing the previous eight. Meanwhile, the Tourists (22-28) continue to struggle on the road this season, as they are now 4-17 away from home in 2021.
With the Crawdads hot at the plate — they entered the game with 33 runs scored on 42 hits over the previous five games — against an Asheville starting staff that had been torched much of the season, the recipe was in place for another big night for Hickory.
For the season, the Tourists' starters have a 7.23 ERA and have given up 36 homers (third in High-A East), and Hickory added to that misery. Facing Taylor Brown, Kellen Strahm walked and, for the second night in a row, Jonathan Ornelas hit a two-run blast to the batter’s eye in center. The homer was his fifth of the season, four coming in the last five games.
The first five hitters for Hickory reached with Miguel Aparicio adding more fireworks in the inning with a three-run swat to left-center, his fourth of the year. Of the 20 runs scored by Hickory in the series, 14 have come against the Tourists' starters over 11 2/3 innings.
The top five in the order — Strahm, Ornelas, Blaine Crim, Trey Hair and Aparicio — finished the game 10-for-20 with two homers, two doubles and three walks.
With rain in the forecast, and showing prominently on the radar throughout the game, the urgency for the Crawdads was to get through the fifth inning to make the game official. Starting pitcher Cody Bradford did his part to oblige the team's effort. The left-hander struck out seven over five innings on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman.
The lone damage on the scoreboard against Bradford came after two were out in the fifth. Bryan Arias, playing in his first game since a promotion from Low-A Fayetteville, singled after a comebacker deflected off Bradford’s glove. Zach Biermann walked and Wilyer Abreu singled in Arias to make it 5-1. Asheville missed a chance at two more runs in the inning when Jose Acosta was able to snare a hot grounder up the third-base line before making the long throw to first to retire Shay Whitcomb and end the inning.
The Crawdads' defense had a stellar night and Carlos Machado was the victim several times. Straham made a full-extension dive to catch a line drive in right-center to rob Machado in the fourth. In the sixth, Strahm ran down a grounder that deflected into center and threw out Machado trying to stretch the hit into a double. With two on in the eighth, Machado hit a short roller between home and the mound. Pitcher Tai Tiedemann scrambled all 6-foot-6 of him to the left side of the mound and lasered a throw to first to record the out.
Conversely, Asheville committed four errors over the last four innings, which allowed Hickory to put the game away.
Hickory responded to Asheville’s tally with two of its own in the bottom of the fifth. Strahm singled, stole second and moved to third when catcher CJ Stubbs’ throw went into center. Ornelas reached on an infield hit with Strahm holding at third. Two outs later, Aparicio (3-for-3, walk, 4 RBIs) pulled a pitch into right to score Strahm, with Ornelas circling in from first after Abreu bobbled the ball.
A dropped throw at first allowed Hickory to add an unearned run in the seventh, when Acosta singled in Ornelas. A botched relay throw on an inning-ending double play attempt allowed Frainyer Chavez to score in the eighth.
Tiedemann threw three scoreless innings before handing the ball over to Joe Corbett, who surrendered a homer to Arias in the ninth for the final margin.
The teams return to action tonight at L.P. Frans with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.