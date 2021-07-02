Crawdads continue hot hitting in 9-2 victory over Tourists

A suddenly potent Hickory Crawdads lineup continued its good work on Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. A big opening inning, along with solid defensive play and steady pitching, combined to overwhelm the Asheville Tourists 9-2 in front of 1,036 fans in Game 3 of a six-game High-A East League series.

The win for Hickory (20-31) was its third straight to open the series, and overall, the fifth in the last six games. At the midway point of the series, the Crawdads have a chance to win their first six-game series of the season after tying or losing the previous eight. Meanwhile, the Tourists (22-28) continue to struggle on the road this season, as they are now 4-17 away from home in 2021.

With the Crawdads hot at the plate — they entered the game with 33 runs scored on 42 hits over the previous five games — against an Asheville starting staff that had been torched much of the season, the recipe was in place for another big night for Hickory.

For the season, the Tourists' starters have a 7.23 ERA and have given up 36 homers (third in High-A East), and Hickory added to that misery. Facing Taylor Brown, Kellen Strahm walked and, for the second night in a row, Jonathan Ornelas hit a two-run blast to the batter’s eye in center. The homer was his fifth of the season, four coming in the last five games.