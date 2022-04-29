Crawdads climb above .500 following 5th straight win

Owen White provided a dominant start and the bats of the Hickory Crawdads provided plenty of support for a 6-1 win over the visiting Greenville (South Carolina) Drive Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win placed the Crawdads (10-9) over the .500 mark for the first time since starting the season 2-1. It was their fifth victory in a row overall, the fourth during the current South Atlantic League series with the Drive (7-12), who dropped their ninth in a row. The teams continue their series Saturday night at 7 p.m.

White, the second-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2018 out of Jesse Carson High in China Grove, faced little resistance from the Drive lineup, as he pounded the strike zone throughout the night. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits and struck out nine over six innings. With command of his fastball, White needed just 69 pitches (51 strikes) to complete the sixth.

The lone hiccup against White (1-1) came in the second when Nicholas Northcut swatted his seventh home run of the season and third of the series.

However, the Crawdads punched back in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer from Scott Kapers, his second of the year. That was enough to send Drive starter Yusniel Padron-Artiles (1-2) to the loss, despite giving up just the two runs on four hits over five innings.

Hickory added a run in the sixth against reliever Cody Scroggins, who walked a pair around Kapers’ single with Frainyer Chavez scoring on a wild pitch.

A throwing error ignited a three-run eighth for Hickory with Angel Aponte and Chavez providing RBI hits.

Led by Kapers' three hits, the bottom third of the order — Aponte, Chavez and Kapers — went 5-for-9 with three walks, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Jesus Linarez allowed a run and struck out two over two innings. Josh Smith worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to sew up the victory.