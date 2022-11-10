Crawdads' Carter, Saggese named SAL All-Stars

Hickory Crawdads outfielder Evan Carter and second baseman Thomas Saggese have been named to the 2022 South Atlantic League All-Star team, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Wednesday.

All-Star selections were determined in a vote by the managers from the league.

Carter, the Texas Rangers' No. 3 prospect as determined by MLB.com, was selected as the All-Star designated hitter. Playing center field for Hickory much of the season, the 19-year-old native of Elizabethtown, Tennessee hit .287 in 100 games with the Crawdads with 11 homers and 66 RBIs.

Carter tied for the SAL lead with 10 triples, was second in runs scored (78), fourth in on-base percentage (.388), fifth in OPS (.864) and RBIs, tied for seventh in steals (26), eighth in slugging percentage (.476) and tied for ninth in walks (59). He became just the second player in team history to have double digits in doubles, triples and home runs.

Saggese, the Rangers' No. 19 prospect, was selected as the All-Star second baseman. The 20-year-old from Carlsbad, California was in the hunt for the batting title until the final day of the season, before settling at .308, which was third in the SAL.

Saggese was fifth in hits (117), fifth in slugging percentage (.487) and ninth in OPS (.486). He finished with 14 home runs and had 61 RBIs for the year.

The Most Valuable Player and Top MLB Prospect named was catcher Endy Rodriguez of Greensboro, while the Pitcher of the Year was Ben Brown of Jersey Shore. The Manager of the Year was Jeff Smith from league champion Bowling Green.

Here is the entire SAL All-Star team:

1B: Kyle Manzardo, Bowling Green

2B: Thomas Saggese, Hickory

SS: Vaughn Grissom, Rome

3B: Tyler Hardman, Hudson Valley

C: Endy Rodriguez, Greensboro

OF: Heriberto Hernandez, Bowling Green

OF: Cody Milligan, Rome

OF: Zach Daniels, Asheville

DH: Evan Carter, Hickory

RHP: Ben Brown, Jersey Shore

LHP: Nick Zwack, Brooklyn

RP: Xavier Moore, Aberdeen

Manager: Jeff Smith, Bowling Green