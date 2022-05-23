Crawdads cap Drive series with 8-5 win

GREENVILLE, S.C — The Hickory Crawdads scored two runs in the top of the first inning and led throughout on the road Sunday in the final game of a six-game South Atlantic League series against the Greenville Drive. The 8-5 victory was the Crawdads’ fifth in a row as they improved to 22-16 while dropping the Drive to 15-24.

Hickory also scored four runs in the fourth and two in the ninth, while Greenville scored one run in the bottom of the second and four in the fifth. The Crawdads outhit the Drive 12-10 behind two hits apiece from Aaron Zavala, Evan Carter, Thomas Saggese and Frainyer Chavez and one each from Jayce Easley, Cody Freeman, Trevor Hauver and Scott Kapers. Hauver hit a solo home run in the fourth, with Kapers adding a two-run shot later in the inning.

Over 5,000 fans attended the contest at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End, which saw the Crawdads’ Spencer Mraz (1-1) earn the win after tossing three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief with three strikeouts and one walk. Eudrys Manon notched his fourth save for Hickory with a scoreless, hitless ninth during which he struck out two and issued no walks.

The losing pitcher was Drive starter Brendan Cellucci (1-3), who gave up two runs on two hits in two innings. The left-hander struck out three and issued three walks before followed by four different relievers.

The Crawdads host a doubleheader against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. before playing single games against them each of the following five days.