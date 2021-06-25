Crawdads can't hold lead in 6-4 loss

For the first time in the six-game series against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods, the Hickory Crawdads took a lead. But the celebration was short-lived, and the Hot Rods stormed back to take a 6-4 in the third game of the High-A East League series held in front of 1,525 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Sporting the league’s best record at 30-13, the Hot Rods have won 16 of their last 18 games, including the last five in a row. With the win, the Hot Rods have earned at least a split in the series, which will continue tonight at 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans.

The loss is the fourth in a row for Hickory and the sixth straight at home. The Crawdads (15-30) continue to struggle at home, dropping to 5-16 at L.P. Frans this season.

Billed as the “Hickory Couch Potatoes” for a promotional weekend at the home ballpark, it looked like the orange tops might bring the team luck early. The Crawdads missed a chance to take the lead in the second inning after they loaded the bases with one out.