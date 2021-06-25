Crawdads can't hold lead in 6-4 loss

For the first time in the six-game series against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods, the Hickory Crawdads took a lead. But the celebration was short-lived, and the Hot Rods stormed back to take a 6-4 in the third game of the High-A East League series held in front of 1,525 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
Sporting the league’s best record at 30-13, the Hot Rods have won 16 of their last 18 games, including the last five in a row. With the win, the Hot Rods have earned at least a split in the series, which will continue tonight at 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans.
The loss is the fourth in a row for Hickory and the sixth straight at home. The Crawdads (15-30) continue to struggle at home, dropping to 5-16 at L.P. Frans this season.
Billed as the “Hickory Couch Potatoes” for a promotional weekend at the home ballpark, it looked like the orange tops might bring the team luck early. The Crawdads missed a chance to take the lead in the second inning after they loaded the bases with one out.
However, the Crawdads broke through with two runs in the third, with one run scoring conventionally and the other unconventionally. With one out, Frainyer Chanez walked and sped home on Blaine Crim’s double into the left-field corner. Trey Hair walked to join Crim on the bases, and both advanced 90 feet on David Garcia’s grounder for the second out. Jonathan Ornelas followed with a grounder up the third-base line, where it was fielded by Osmy Gregorio. Instead of throwing to first for the final out, Gregorio retreated to the bag to tag Hair for the inning’s final out, but not before Crim was ruled to have scored.
But the league’s top lineup by OPS (.802) went to work quickly against Crawdads starter Cody Bradford (2-3). Niko Hauser walked to start the inning and Blake Hunt pounded an 0-1 slider to left for his sixth homer of the season. Luis Trevino continued the uprising with a double and Jordan Qsar walked. One out later, recent addition Hill Alexander (3-for-4) doubled in both, then stole third. Gregorio’s fly ball scored Alexander to make it 5-2 and end the night for Bradford.
Bowling Green added an insurance run in the fifth when Hunt (3-for-4) doubled and came around on
Hickory’s Miguel Aparicio slammed his second homer of the season in the sixth, a two-run towering shot to right that accounted for the game’s final margin.
Hickory put the tying runs aboard in the seventh, but Ezequiel Zabaleta induced Hair to bounce into a double play.
Trevor Bridgen retired the side in the eighth and Christopher Gau followed suit in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.
The winning pitcher was Jayden Murray, who improved to 6-0 by giving up just the two runs on three hits over five innings.
With the five runs allowed over 3 2/3 innings, Bradford took the loss, though he struck out six. Tai Tiedemann pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for Hickory and Jean Casanova closed out the Crawdads' pitching ledger by striking out the side in the ninth. Crim and Aparicio had two hits each to account for four of the five for the Crawdads.