Crawdads bounce back, defeat Greenville in series opener

This season, the Hickory Crawdads have made it a habit to bounce back, whether it is after a tough loss or a tough inning. After seeing a chance at first place slip away in their previous game on Sunday, the Crawdads returned from a two-week road trip on Tuesday night and defeated the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive 10-6 in front of 1,107 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium for the South Atlantic League tilt.

The victory to start the final home series of the first half paid further dividends for the Crawdads (34-24), as they picked up a game in the South Division standings. With a 10-4 loss by Bowling Green (34-23) in Kentucky to Winston-Salem, the Crawdads moved within a half-game of the Hot Rods with eight to play. The magic number for Bowling Green to clinch the first-half division title — and a playoff spot — remained at eight.

The Crawdads returned late Sunday after a loss at Bowling Green — a game in which Hickory led by two runs with six outs left — which would have given them possession of first place. However, manager Carlos Cardoza said his team had shaken off Sunday’s loss by the time the players reached the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon.

“Quite frankly, the attitude was the same as it’s been all year,” Cardoza reflected. “Just have a good work day and try to win a game. It was certainly a tough loss Sunday and we feel like we could have snuck away with it. ... Ultimately, we made one too many mistakes and good teams make you pay.

“You greet the guys coming through the clubhouse, you can tell that they've done what we talked about all year. At the end of the day, you dust off, no matter how good or bad it was or between, and you get ready to go the next day, and that's what we did today.”

The Crawdads showed smaller moments of resiliency on Tuesday, as they answered runs by the Drive (23-35) in three straight innings.

An odd sequence netted the Crawdads a run in the third inning. Jayce Easley was hit by the first pitch of the inning, then stole second after getting a head start of about 45 feet before the pitch was thrown by starter Wyatt Olds. Olds then crossed up catcher Stephen Scott with a fastball that went to the backstop and moved Easley to third, from where he scored on Evan Carter’s sacrifice fly.

Crawdads starter Tekoah Roby held the Drive scoreless until the fifth, when Matthew Lugo slugged his seventh homer of the season to put Greenville up 2-1.

Hickory countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Aaron Zavala reached on an infield hit and circled to third on Luisangel Acuna’s double. One out later, Olds’ wild pitch brought in Zavala before a walk to Trevor Hauver ended his night with one out in the inning. Devon Roedahl got Cody Freeman to ground out to third, which allowed Acuna to score on the play to make it 3-2 in favor of Hickory.

Greenville, which leads the SAL in homers, posted a solo shot off the bat of Jaxx Groshans in the sixth to tie the game at 3-all.

However, the Crawdads once again answered and used aggressive baserunning to score the decisive runs in the bottom of the sixth. The first eight reached in the inning, starting with Chris Seise’s single before Scott Kapers was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch by Ryan Zeferjahn advanced the runners and prompted the Drive to play the infield in to try and keep the runner at third. Easley spoiled the strategy by chopping a bouncer through the infield for a single to score Seise, but when the throw came home to keep Kapers from scoring, Easley went to second to set up the same scenario.

Zavala was able to sneak a liner through the infield into right for a single to score Kapers, and again, the throw from the infield came home, which allowed Zavala to take second. Acuna was the third hitter in a row to face a drawn-in infield, and he made it pay off with an RBI single. Walks to Carter and Trevor Hauver forced in a run and ended Zeferjahn’s night. The Crawdads added two more in the inning with Freeman singling in a run and Carter scoring on a double play to make it 9-3.

“It's good to see when you kind of give up a run or two or three, that there's no let down,” said Cardoza. “It actually goes the other way. Guys get a little bit more locked in, if you will, or there's even more sense of urgency. I know it sounds cliché but that's really what's put us in position to still be in the hunt in this first half.”

Lugo cracked his seventh homer of the night in the seventh and Brandon Howlett added a run-scoring single. But the Crawdads fired back again with a single run in the seventh when Easley singled, went to second on an error and later scored on a wild pitch.

Greenville scored the final run in the eighth, as two walks eventually set up Tyler McDonough’s sacrifice fly to score Nick Decker.

Leury Tejada was the recipient of the Crawdads' go-ahead runs in the sixth as he picked up the win in relief (1-0). Zeferjahn (2-2) was charged with six runs in the sixth and took the loss.

The teams resume the six-game series tonight at 7 p.m.

Note: The Texas Rangers announced several roster moves for the Crawdads on Tuesday. Relief pitchers Triston Polley, Josh Smith and Joe Corbett moved up to Double-A Frisco (Texas). Replacing them on the roster are pitcher Tyree Thompson, who returned from the Rangers' Arizona rookie league roster, infielder Frainyer Chavez, who returned to the Crawdads from Triple-A Round Rock (Texas), and pitcher Michael Brewer, who was on the inactive list. Jake Guenther was also taken off the Hickory roster and placed on the development list.