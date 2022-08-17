Crawdads blow out Winston-Salem 15-1

The Hickory Crawdads lineup did on Tuesday night what it has done well much of the season — work counts and put runners on base.

The Crawdads put 22 aboard and walked away with a 15-1 win over Winston-Salem to start a six-game South Atlantic League series in front of 1,547 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Patience was the key word of the day, as the Crawdads earned 12 walks with seven coming in to score. Eight of the nine hitters in the lineup earned at least one free pass, with Frainyer Chavez collecting three to go with a single for a perfect night at the plate. Evan Carter added two walks to his single and 11th homer of the season.

The Crawdads (57-52 overall, 19-24 second half) are third in the SAL in walks and second in on-base percentage, which has helped Hickory to lead the league in scoring.

The Dash (52-57, 19-24) sent six pitchers out to the mound, including infielder Brandon Bossard to close out the eighth inning. Though he surrendered a two-run single that accounted for the final two runs, he was the lone pitcher not to issue a walk.

Hickory put the game away early against Dash starter Garrett Schoenle (0-6), with the scoring beginning in the second. Cristian Inoa walked and Chavez singled, while Randy Florentino slashed a low liner two outs later that just cleared the fence in left for his third homer of the season.

Carter started the third with a walk before Thomas Saggese had a key plate appearance. Down 0-2, the Crawdads second baseman worked the count full before also walking on 11 pitches. After a forceout, a passed ball scored Carter from third before Inoa tripled in a run to end Schoenle’s night.

The onslaught continued against reliever Nick Gallagher, as Chris Seise singled in two runs before Cody Freeman’s 14th homer of the season blew the game open. Carter’s blast in the fourth made it 10-0.

The runs came in support of Crawdads starter Nick Krauth (4-7), who matched his best start of the season. The right-hander threw six shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk before departing.

Winston-Salem nearly crept back into the game in the seventh against reliever Yohanse Morel. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases with one out. Adam Hackenburg flirted with a grand slam, as he sent a deep fly ball to left-center. The ball died at the wall with the play turning into a sacrifice fly for the Dash’s only run.

Hickory answered back with a run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk. Freeman capped a four-run eighth with his two-run single against Bossard, which gave him five RBIs for the game.

The teams continue the series tonight at 7 p.m.

Note: The Texas Rangers announced the promotion of Hickory outfielder Trevor Hauver to Double-A Frisco (Texas) on Tuesday. Hauver was obtained by the Rangers in last season's trade with the New York Yankees for Joey Gallo. Though he's hitting just .217 this season, Hauver is second in the SAL with 69 walks and eighth in the league with a .378 on-base percentage. No replacement was announced.