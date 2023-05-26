Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On the verge of ending the sixth inning, the Hickory Crawdads looked poised to extend their winning streak to four in a row. However, the Asheville Tourists had other ideas, putting together a hitting clinic and taking a 12-9 win in 10 innings Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Hickory (15-25) still leads the six-game South Atlantic League series 2-1, but Thursday’s game was one that got away from the home team. Trailing 6-0 with two outs in the sixth, Asheville (19-21) scored 12 runs on 18 hits the rest of the way.

Two-run homers by the newly promoted Abimelec Ortiz in the first and third innings played a large role in the early Crawdads lead. Max Acosta added an RBI single in the first to help build a 3-0 lead, and Jayce Easley’s sacrifice fly in the second made it 4-0.

With the Crawdads skipping Thursday’s scheduled start of Josh Stephan, it appeared the bullpen crew would get the job done. Yohanse Morel pitched two scoreless innings and Florencio Serrano carried the shutout into the sixth before he left with one out and a runner on first.

Spencer Mraz retired the first hitter he saw but was unable to get the third out. Kobe Kato singled in a run and went to third on Collin Price’s double. Ryan Clifford’s soft roller to third scored Kato and a seeing-eye single to center from Zach Dezenzo brought in Price. A walk loaded the bases before Mraz hit Tim Borden with a pitch to force in the fourth run and end Mraz’s night.

Leury Tejada got the Crawdads out of further trouble in the sixth, but surrendered the lead in the seventh with Price singling in a run before Dezenzo doubled in two more.

Hickory got even at 7-all in the seventh when Daniel Mateo singled in Geisel Cepeda with two outs. Three straight hits started Asheville in the eighth with Tommy Sacco’s hit bringing in Borden.

An error to begin the ninth gave the Crawdads a chance to extend the game. Acosta reached on Dezenzo's throwing miscue from third, then gambled and won by advancing to second on a fly ball to center. That proved to be crucial, as he crossed the plate on Mateo’s double to send the game into extra innings tied at 8-all.

However, the Tourists’ onslaught at the plate resumed with Miguel Palma, Michael Sandle and Kato all providing run-scoring singles. A wild pitch by Gavin Collyer scored Sandle to complete the scoring.

Easley’s grounder brought in Josh Hatcher for the Crawdads' final run.

The Tourists finished the game with 23 hits, as seven of the nine hitters had multi-hit games. Palma and Price each had four hits, while Kato had three hits and added two walks. The Tourists' ability to extend innings was key, as they scored seven runs with two outs.

The Crawdads finished with 15 hits, with Acosta and Mateo registering three each.

Max Roberts (2-1) got the win for the Tourists with Collyer (0-5) taking the loss for Hickory.

The teams are scheduled to resume the series tonight at 7 p.m.