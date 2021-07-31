Crawdads blow 5-run lead vs. Greenville

The Hickory Crawdads built a five-run lead in the early innings of Friday night’s contest, but were unable to hold off the visiting Greenville (South Carolina) Drive. The Drive scored the game’s final six runs to earn a 9-8 victory over the Crawdads in front of 3,247 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

After an RBI single from Greenville’s Joe Davis in the top of the first inning, Hickory’s Justin Foscue tied things at 1-all on a solo home run in the bottom half of the frame. Christian Koss answered with a two-run homer for the Drive (39-36) in the second before a two-run single from Ezequiel Duran again knotted the score in the Crawdads’ half of the inning.

Following a three-run homer from Jared Walker in the third, Hickory (33-42) made it 8-3 on a two-run blast from Trey Hair in the fourth. However, the rest of the scoring was all done by the Drive, who received RBI singles from Stephen Scott and Cameron Cannon in the fifth and sixth frames, respectively, before getting a three-run homer from Cannon in the eighth and an RBI single from Scott in the ninth.