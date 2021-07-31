Crawdads blow 5-run lead vs. Greenville

The Hickory Crawdads built a five-run lead in the early innings of Friday night’s contest, but were unable to hold off the visiting Greenville (South Carolina) Drive. The Drive scored the game’s final six runs to earn a 9-8 victory over the Crawdads in front of 3,247 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
After an RBI single from Greenville’s Joe Davis in the top of the first inning, Hickory’s Justin Foscue tied things at 1-all on a solo home run in the bottom half of the frame. Christian Koss answered with a two-run homer for the Drive (39-36) in the second before a two-run single from Ezequiel Duran again knotted the score in the Crawdads’ half of the inning.
Following a three-run homer from Jared Walker in the third, Hickory (33-42) made it 8-3 on a two-run blast from Trey Hair in the fourth. However, the rest of the scoring was all done by the Drive, who received RBI singles from Stephen Scott and Cameron Cannon in the fifth and sixth frames, respectively, before getting a three-run homer from Cannon in the eighth and an RBI single from Scott in the ninth.
Hickory outhit Greenville 13-12 behind four hits from Jonathan Ornelas, two hits and two RBIs apiece from Duran and Hair, one hit and three RBIs from Walker, one hit and one RBI from Foscue and one hit each from Josh Smith, Pedro Gonzalez and Frainyer Chavez. Meanwhile, the Drive got three hits and four RBIs from Cannon, two hits and two RBIs from both Koss and Scott, two hits and one RBI from Davis and one hit apiece from Dominic D'Alessandro, Elih Marrero and Cole Brannen.
Greenville’s Brendan Nail (2-0) earned the win thanks to 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with five strikeouts and one walk, while the Crawdads’ Joe Corbett (0-2) took the loss while also blowing his third save of the season. Zak Kent started for Hickory, with Ben Anderson relieving him in the sixth.
The teams meet again tonight at 5 p.m. before finishing their six-game series on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Note: Hickory’s Duran, Smith and Trevor Hauver were all activated prior to Friday’s contest after being acquired by the Texas Rangers as part of a trade that sent All-Star slugger Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees on Thursday. Additionally, Crawdads outfielder Kellen Strahm was placed on the seven-day injured list and former Hickory pitcher Hans Crouse was traded by the Rangers to the Philadelphia Phillies as part of a six-player deal that saw Texas receive pitchers Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy and Kevin Gowdy. The latter has been assigned to Hickory.