Crawdads blast 3 homers in 7-3 win over Rome

Home runs flew out of the ballpark early and often during Tuesday night’s South Atlantic League series opener between the Hickory Crawdads and the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves. In the end, Hickory hit three homers en route to a 7-3 victory in front of 1,162 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win moved the Crawdads to 49-42 overall and 11-14 in the second half. On the other side, the Braves dropped to 53-38 overall and 17-8 in the second half, with their second-half record representing the best mark in the Sally League.

Rome struck quickly in the opening inning, with Caleb Durbin singling up the middle before Cal Conley smacked a two-run homer over the fence in right-center. Hickory starting pitcher Nick Krauth — activated from the Development List earlier Tuesday — retired the next three batters in order, but the Crawdads trailed 2-0 prior to their first at-bat.

Following a leadoff single from Hickory’s Aaron Zavala to begin the bottom half of the first, a 4-6-3 double play cleared the bases for Thomas Saggese, who clobbered a solo shot to left. Trevor Hauver followed with a homer of his own to tie things at 2-all.

In the second, the Crawdads’ Cristian Inoa doubled into the right-field gap on the first pitch of the inning before Chris Seise ripped an RBI single up the middle and advanced to second on the throw home. A groundout to second from Frainyer Chavez moved Seise to third, from where he scored on a wild pitch by Rome starter J.J. Niekro to make it 4-2 in favor of Hickory.

The Braves got a run back in the fourth on an RBI groundout from Beau Philip that scored Landon Stephens, who had walked to begin the frame. However, that was as close as Rome would get, as the Crawdads built a 7-3 lead in the sixth that would ultimately stand as the final margin.

Inoa began the sixth with the Crawdads’ third solo shot of the night, while a throwing error by Rome catcher Tyler Tolve allowed Seise and Keyber Rodriguez to cross the plate with one out. From there, left-hander Destin Dotson completed his second inning of scoreless relief for Hickory in the seventh, while righties Kelvin Gonzalez and Theo McDowell covered an inning apiece to earn the win for Krauth (3-6).

Krauth threw five innings of three-run (two earned), five-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk during Tuesday’s contest, totaling 76 pitches (49 strikes). As for Niekro (1-1), who took the loss for the Braves, he also lasted five innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

The Crawdads outhit Rome 11-9 behind two hits apiece from Zavala, Saggese, Hauver, Inoa and Seise and one from Rodriguez. Meanwhile, the Braves were led by two-hit performances from Conley, Bryson Horne and Jacob Pearson, with Durbin, Tolve and Drew Campbell each adding one hit.

Game 2 of the six-game series is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m.

Note: In addition to the activation of Krauth from the Development List, the Texas Rangers also announced the following transactions involving players on the Crawdads' roster: outfielder Miguel Aparicio was transferred to Double-A Frisco (Texas), utility player Jayce Easley was reinstated from the seven-day injured list after a rehab assignment and right-handed pitcher Tyree Thompson was released. Furthermore, Texas signed seven draft picks on Tuesday including the third overall pick, right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker, who will be officially introduced during a press conference on Aug. 4 at Globe Life Field.