Crawdads blank Greensboro, snap 7-game skid

The Crawdads started the game by learning the fate of shortstop Chris Seise, who injured his knee during Wednesday night's game. The Texas Rangers, the Crawdads' major league parent club, announced that an MRI showed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The team announced that surgery on the knee is expected to take place next week with the former first-rounder ruled out for the rest of this season.

With Seise and center fielder Miguel Aparicio out with injuries — Aparicio’s injury was unspecified, but he is expected to return in a week — the team placed infielder Jonathan Ornelas in center for his second pro start at the position and newcomer Jose Acosta at short. Acosta not only made his debut with the team on Friday, but also played his first pro game at the position. Both handled their new positions without incident.

All three of Hickory’s hits factored into the scoring on Friday. Hitless until the fourth, Frainyer Chavez started the Crawdads off by turning around a 96 mph fastball from starter Michael Burrows (0-1) and sending it into the right-field corner for a triple. Chavez scored on a sacrifice fly from Justin Foscue.