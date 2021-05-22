Crawdads blank Greensboro, snap 7-game skid

The Hickory Crawdads continued a season-long struggle at the plate, but a trio of pitchers provided more than enough firepower on the mound for a 3-0 win over visiting Greensboro Friday night in front of a season-high 2,465 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak by the Crawdads (5-11) in High-A East League play. Greensboro (9-7) entered the contest with wins in six of its last eight games, including the first three of the current six-game series. The Crawdads and Grasshoppers (9-7) will resume the series tonight at 7 p.m.
The Crawdads put together just three hits on Friday, marking the 10th time in 16 games the team has produced five or fewer hits in a game. However, Hickory’s pitching was more unhittable on Friday in producing the team’s first shutout of the season.
Starter Grant Wolfram and relievers Zak Kent and Sean Chandler combined to allow four hits and four walks while striking out 17 on the night.
Wolfram gave up half the hits and walks over the first four innings with five strikeouts. Kent (1-0), who picked up his first professional win in two seasons, had the most dominant outing of the three, with 10 strikeouts over four innings to go with a walk and a hit allowed.
In the ninth, the Grasshoppers put two on after two were out, but Chandler struck out Jesus Valdez to end the game and record his first save of the season.
The Crawdads started the game by learning the fate of shortstop Chris Seise, who injured his knee during Wednesday night's game. The Texas Rangers, the Crawdads' major league parent club, announced that an MRI showed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The team announced that surgery on the knee is expected to take place next week with the former first-rounder ruled out for the rest of this season.
With Seise and center fielder Miguel Aparicio out with injuries — Aparicio’s injury was unspecified, but he is expected to return in a week — the team placed infielder Jonathan Ornelas in center for his second pro start at the position and newcomer Jose Acosta at short. Acosta not only made his debut with the team on Friday, but also played his first pro game at the position. Both handled their new positions without incident.
All three of Hickory’s hits factored into the scoring on Friday. Hitless until the fourth, Frainyer Chavez started the Crawdads off by turning around a 96 mph fastball from starter Michael Burrows (0-1) and sending it into the right-field corner for a triple. Chavez scored on a sacrifice fly from Justin Foscue.
In the fifth, Ryan Anderson singled and was joined on the bases one out later by Pedro Gonzalez, who walked. Alexander Manasas entered the game in relief and struck out Acosta. With Jonathan Ornelas at the plate, an attempted pickoff throw to first by catcher Grant Koch crashed off Gonzalez’s helmet and skipped into right. The runners continued to circle when right fielder Jack Herman backed up the play, and whistled the throw out of reach at second and into left, which brought in Anderson. A single by Ornelas scored Gonzalez to account for the final margin.
Note: Greensboro also suffered the loss of a top prospect this week. It was announced by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday that their No. 2 prospect, second baseman Nick Gonzales, was placed on the injured list with an unspecified injury. The Pirates promoted outfielder Will Matthiessen from their Low-A affiliate Bradenton (Florida).