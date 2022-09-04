 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crawdads beat IronBirds for second straight night

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads knocked off the Aberdeen IronBirds for the second straight night on the road Saturday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The Crawdads won by a 4-1 final in front of the 3,569 fans in attendance for Game 5 of the six-game South Atlantic League series.

Hickory (65-60, 27-32 in second half) outhit Aberdeen (75-50, 32-27) 6-5 behind two hits from Daniel Mateo and one apiece from Liam Hicks, Cody Freeman, Angel Aponte and Josh Hatcher. Meanwhile, the IronBirds received one hit each from Billy Cook, Heston Kjerstad, Donta' Williams, Trendon Craig and Luis Valdez.

Crawdads starting pitcher Ryan Garcia (1-0) earned the win following five innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with nine strikeouts and one walk. John Matthews pitched the next three innings, while Michael Brewer notched his third save courtesy of a 1-2-3 ninth inning that included a strikeout.

On the other side, Aberdeen starter Houston Roth (9-5) took the loss after giving up three runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in four innings. Ignacio Feliz, Dan Hammer and Nick Richmond were the relievers used by the IronBirds.

The series finale is scheduled for today at 2:05 p.m.

