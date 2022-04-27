Crawdads beat Greenville, snap 4-game home skid

The Hickory Crawdads squandered a strong start but the offense perked up and pulled away for a 10-6 win over the visiting Greenville (South Carolina) Drive in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night at LP. Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (7-9) won their second straight and snapped a four-game losing streak at home. They also ended an eight-game losing streak against the Drive (7-9) that began in 2021 and included the final six home games for Hickory last September. Meanwhile, Greenville lost its sixth in a row. The teams resume the series tonight at 7 p.m.

Facing a team against whom the South Atlantic League is hitting a league-high .277, the Crawdads pounded out 13 hits and scored a season-high 10 runs. The outburst came on the heels of a series at Wilmington (Delaware) during which the team scored just 18 runs in six games.

For Greenville, which has allowed the second-most runs in the SAL, Tuesday was the third time in four games it gave up 10 runs and the fifth time in eight games it allowed nine or more runs.

But the 10 runs were needed, as the Crawdads watched a 6-1 lead wash away after a strong starting performance by pitcher Ricky Vanasco. After two rough starts, the Texas Rangers’ No. 14 prospect (mlb.com) dominated the SAL’s top scoring lineup.

Vanasco, who returned to Hickory after missing the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in 2020 and then “Tommy John” (elbow ligament replacement) surgery last season, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out six over four shutout innings. The right-hander needed just 54 pitches, using a lively fastball that ranged up to 97 miles per hour and a changeup that earned more missed bats (12) than balls in play (7).

“I wouldn’t say anything was different,” responded Vanasco when asked about the difference in Tuesday’s start. “I think the mentality going in was different. I’ve tried to find it since TJ. I found something in a bullpen (session) last Saturday and I just went out there and same mentality that I had in that bullpen, and it worked out.”

The Crawdads took a 1-0 lead four batters into the first inning against Drive starter Brain Van Belle. Aaron Zavala and Thomas Saggese — both of whom had three hits — each singled. Zavala gambled on a pitch that sneaked just out of the reach of catcher Stephen Scott and slid in safely at third on the wild pitch. The risk paid off as he scored on Trevor Hauver’s fly ball to left.

Van Belle held the score at 1-0 before the Drive got even in the fifth when Nicholas Northcut crushed a homer to right against reliever Jose Mejia.

But the Crawdads returned fire in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Cody Freeman singled for the first of his three hits. One out later, Zavala singled before Saggese doubled in both runners to make it 3-1.

In talking about the struggles to score last week, Saggese suggested the team hit the ball well, but often right at people at key moments. He said the feeling in the dugout is that the offense will get rolling and the runs will come.

“Honestly, with this group of guys, we never feel like we’re out of it,” stated Saggese. “With our manager and coaches and how they go about it and prepare, I personally feel like we’re always in it.”

The lead increased to five in the sixth, when Keyber Rodriguez hit a solo blast to right and Freeman lined a two-run shot out to left — the first of the season for both.

However, the bullpen spent the lead in the seventh, as the Drive sent 10 to the plate. Facing Spencer Mraz, Joe Davis cracked a two-run homer over the foul pole in right and Northcut followed with his second of the night. Greenville put two more aboard before Hickory brought in Eudrys Manon. With two outs, Manon fielded a routine grounded, but bounced the throw to first to extend the inning. Matthew Lugo, the SAL’s leading hitter at .387, cashed in the opportunity by singling in two runs to tie the score.

Nevertheless, the Crawdads took advantage of wildness by Devan Roedahl to blow the game open in the eighth. Roedahl walked Chris Seise to start the inning and later hit Jake Guenther. Freeman’s single scored Seise before Evan Carter’s triple cleared the bases. A wild pitch brought in Carter for the game’s final margin.

Manon (1-0) struck out the last five batters he faced, including all three in the ninth to close out the game and pick up the win. Roedahl (1-1), who was charged with all four runs in the eighth, was tagged with the loss.