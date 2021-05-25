Crawdads beat Greensboro for 3rd consecutive victory

Despite struggling with fastball command, Hickory starter Ronny Henriquez gutted out five innings with just the one unearned run allowed on one hit and three walks with three strikeouts. The Texas Rangers' 16th-best prospect according to MLB.com retired the final four hitters he faced before turning the ball over to reliever Jean Casanova. After Casanova threw two perfect innings, Tai Tiedemann gave up a leadoff single in the eighth, but got Lolo Sanchez to hit into a double play to keep Hickory within 1-0.

It looked like the error-tinged run would stand up for the Grasshoppers. Starter Trey McGough made quick work of the Crawdads, as he needed only 54 pitches to get through the fifth inning. McGough faced the minimum through two outs in the fifth, when the Crawdads paired back-to-back singles, but stranded both.

Hickory put runners at second with none out in the sixth and seventh, but stranded both. As they did on Saturday, when they had seven base runners and scored three times after two were out, the Crawdads’ uprising in the eighth began after Bear Bellomy sat down the first two of the inning. Jose Acosta lined a single to right, then went first-to-third on Frainyer Chavez’s single to left. After Chavez stole second. Blaine Crim brought in both runs with a lined single up the middle.