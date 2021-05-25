Crawdads beat Greensboro for 3rd consecutive victory

Much of the season-opening homestand was filled with lowlights and frustration for the Hickory Crawdads. Over the weekend, the pitching staff injected life into the team.
The Crawdads continued a strong stretch of pitching and were backed by two late runs to pick up a 2-1 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in front of 1,095 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium Sunday afternoon.
After losing seven in a row during a 12-game homestand, the Crawdads (7-11) finished it off with three straight wins against the Grasshoppers (9-9) and earned a split of the six-game, High-A East League series.
Hickory begins a two-week road trip tonight. The Crawdads will start a six-game series at Winston-Salem to play the Dash, then move up to Aberdeen, Maryland, for the first time in the team’s history for a series against the Ironbirds. Hickory’s next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, when they again will host Greensboro for six more games. The Grasshoppers return home tonight for a series against the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks.
Hickory dominated the Grasshoppers for a third straight game on Sunday, as a quartet of pitchers allowed an unearned run on two hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Since Friday, the Crawdads have allowed three runs — one earned — on eight hits and struck out 39 over 27 innings.
The lone run allowed on Sunday came in the fourth, when Will Matthiessen walked with two outs and came around to score after right fielder Jake Guenther dropped a fly ball that would have ended the inning.
Despite struggling with fastball command, Hickory starter Ronny Henriquez gutted out five innings with just the one unearned run allowed on one hit and three walks with three strikeouts. The Texas Rangers' 16th-best prospect according to MLB.com retired the final four hitters he faced before turning the ball over to reliever Jean Casanova. After Casanova threw two perfect innings, Tai Tiedemann gave up a leadoff single in the eighth, but got Lolo Sanchez to hit into a double play to keep Hickory within 1-0.
It looked like the error-tinged run would stand up for the Grasshoppers. Starter Trey McGough made quick work of the Crawdads, as he needed only 54 pitches to get through the fifth inning. McGough faced the minimum through two outs in the fifth, when the Crawdads paired back-to-back singles, but stranded both.
Hickory put runners at second with none out in the sixth and seventh, but stranded both. As they did on Saturday, when they had seven base runners and scored three times after two were out, the Crawdads’ uprising in the eighth began after Bear Bellomy sat down the first two of the inning. Jose Acosta lined a single to right, then went first-to-third on Frainyer Chavez’s single to left. After Chavez stole second. Blaine Crim brought in both runs with a lined single up the middle.
Closer Grant Anderson finished up the contest by working around a walk with one out, striking out Matthiessen to end it. Anderson picked up his first save of the season with getting Tiedemann the win (2-0). Bellomy was tagged with the loss to drop to 3-1.
NOTES: Hickory pitcher Joe Kuzia was sent up to Double-A Frisco on Sunday. The right-hander joined the Crawdads on May 12 and made two appearances with the team, giving up an unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts over four innings. It will be the first AA promotion for 27-year-old. No roster replacement was announced as of Sunday afternoon.
Manager JJ Johnson said that Miguel Aparicio, who was placed on the injured list last Thursday, should be back during the series at Winston-Salem. The Crawdads' starting center fielder tweaked a hamstring during Hickory’s extra-inning loss last Wednesday against Greensboro.