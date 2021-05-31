Crawdads beat Dash, get back in win column

WINSTON-SALEM — After back-to-back losses, the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 4-0 on the road Sunday afternoon in the finale of their six-game series at Truist Stadium. The win helped Hickory salvage a split of the teams’ second series in 2021, with the Crawdads moving to 4-8 against their High-A East League foes this season.

Hickory is now 10-14 overall, while Winston-Salem is 12-12. Both squads have off days today before returning to action on Tuesday. The Crawdads visit the Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds at 7:05 p.m. and the Dash travel to Greensboro to face the Grasshoppers at 6:30 p.m, with both six-game series continuing through Sunday.

The Crawdads outhit Winston-Salem 8-4 behind three hits from David Garcia, two hits and two RBIs from Pedro Gonzalez, one hit and one RBI from Kole Enright and one hit apiece from Jake Guenther and Jose Acosta. Ronny Henriquez was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks, while Jean Casanova, Triston Polley and Nick Starr each tossed an inning of scoreless relief, combining for five strikeouts, three walks and two hits allowed.