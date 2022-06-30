Crawdads' bats wake up late in 6-5 win over Grasshoppers

Looking sluggish and out of sync early, the Hickory Crawdads appeared to be on their way to matching their longest losing streak of the season. But, as they have much of the season, the Crawdads found a way to get on base and it finally paid off. Hickory bounced back from a four-run deficit Thursday night and defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 6-5 in front of 1,491 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win by Hickory (41-31) kept it from its fourth straight loss, which would have equaled the streak the Crawdads sustained back in April. Instead, the Crawdads’ victory evened the second-half record for both teams at 3-3 in the South Atlantic League, though Greensboro (30-41) still remains ahead 2-1 in the current six-game series. The teams resume the series Friday night at 7 p.m.

For the third straight game, the Grasshoppers opened the scoring in the first inning, this time against starting pitcher Robby Ahlstrom. With two outs and a runner aboard, Greensboro’s Abrahan Gutierrez worked out of an 0-2 hole and earned a walk. The next hitter, Ernny Ordonez, ambushed a first-pitch fastball and lined it far over the fence in left to make it 3-0. Greensboro continued to threaten in the first, adding runners on singles by Hudson Head and Jackson Glenn, but Ahlstrom got Eli Wilson to line out to left.

Ahlstrom had to work out of a jam in the second, but stranded two runners and started a stretch of retiring 10 in a row heading into the sixth.

However, the Crawdads, who entered the game 3-for-27 with runners in scoring position during their three-game losing streak, continued to spurt early. Facing starter Sean Sullivan, Evan Carter doubled with one out in the first, but was stranded. Hickory ran into a pair of outs in the second, then suffered a disaster in the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Luisangel Acuna took a pair of pitches off the plate. A slider on Sullivan’s next pitch bounced away from catcher Endy Rodriguez. The Crawdads took a shot at scoring on the pitch, but Rodriguez quickly gathered the ball and was waiting for Jayce Easley at the plate, where the tag occurred for the final out.

The play appeared to take the sails out of the Crawdads, as they put just two more on base against Sullivan, who left after tossing six scoreless innings. Greensboro added a run against Ahlstrom in the sixth, as Ordonez lofted a slow curve into left for a double and later scored on Glenn’s flyout to center.

Unfortunately for Greensboro, leads have not been safe this season and that trend played out for their 18th blown save in 34 opportunities in the defeat. Logan Hofmann entered in the seventh and the Crawdads, who are second in the Sally League in walks and on-base percentage, turned their patience into two runs. A pair of walks and wild pitches set up Trevor Hauver’s two-run single to make it 4-2.

Michell Miliano came in and got the final out of the seventh, but the Crawdads were able to get to him in the eighth. With one out, Miliano walked Acuna, which brought up Thomas Saggese as the tying run. Saggese evened the score when he powered up a prodigious home run into the trees beyond the batter’s eye in center field for his sixth round-tripper of the season.

Miliano (1-2) walked Cristian Inoa before he was replaced on the mound by Cameron Junker. Seise blasted Junker’s first pitch off the wall for an RBI double, then later scored on Easley’s double.

Nevertheless, Greensboro took one more shot at rallying in the ninth, which started with Leury Tejada’s walk to Sammy Siani. Rodriguez singled Siani to third, from where he scored on a wild pitch. Gutierrez’s double put the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. However, after an intentional walk loaded the bases, Tejada struck out Head and Glenn to close out the game.

Tejeda struck out four over the final three innings and allowed just the run in the ninth to pick up the win (2-1).