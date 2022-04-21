Crawdads’ offense goes cold

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Hickory Crawdads couldn’t get anything going on the road Wednesday, losing to the Wilmington Blue Rocks by a 3-0 final in a South Atlantic League contest. The game was played at Frawley Stadium, where Wilmington outhit the Crawdads 4-2 and benefited from three Hickory errors.

Wilmington (6-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning on RBI singles from Omar Meregildo and Kevin Strohschein, with a sacrifice fly from Strohschein scoring Meregildo with the Blue Rocks’ final run in the sixth. The only two hits for Hickory (4-7) came on singles from Frainyer Chavez in the top of the third and fifth innings.

The Blue Rocks evened the six-game series at a game apiece thanks to two hits from Meregildo and one apiece from Strohschein and Darren Baker. Wilmington starting pitcher Mitchell Parker (2-0) earned the win and Tyler Yankosky collected a two-inning save, while Crawdads starter Ben Anderson (0-1) took the loss.

Game 3 of the series is set for tonight at 6:35 p.m., with Game 4 scheduled for Friday at the same time.