The Hickory Crawdads revealed their daily promotional lineup for the 2023 season this week.

Homestands will typically kick off on Tuesdays with the popular Dollar Dog Tuesdays, thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM. As part of the promotion, hot dogs are $1 and fans are welcome to bring their dogs for $1. Tuesdays are also Craft Beer Tuesdays, by Lowes Foods, and craft pints will be a discounted $4.

Kids Win Wednesdays, presented by Arby’s, will also be returning this season. For Wednesday night games, all kids aged 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher and voucher for the bounce house, speed pitch and carousel.

Thursdays will feature a packed slate of promotions. Thirsty Thursdays, with discounted draft beer and Pepsi products, are returning thanks to Focus News. As part of Peoples Bank Thursdays, Peoples Bank customers can show their cards at the ticket office for a discounted ticket. Planet Fitness members can also show their member cards for a discounted $6 ticket in section 212, the Planet Fitness Section.

Following every Friday night home game, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks. There will also be special shows on May 28, July 2 and Aug. 19.

Ten of the 12 Saturday games will feature a giveaway, while two will have a postgame Christian concert. The Social Club Misfits will perform on Saturday, May 6, while NewSong will take the stage on Saturday, July 29.

Church Bulletin Sundays, presented by Catawba Shoe Store, are returning to close out each week. Fans can bring their church bulletin to the game to purchase a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will donate $4 from each ticket back to the bulletin’s respective church.

Kids also can run the bases following games every day of the week.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the Crawdads will host Launch-A-Ball, courtesy of Haworth, where fans can purchase tennis balls to throw at targets placed on the field for a chance to win prizes such as season tickets.

On select days, the Crawdads are partnering with local nonprofits to collect items of need. Fans can donate the requested items to receive free parking. Items must be of at least a $5 value (the price of single-game parking).

Daily promotions do not apply on day games or July 2.

Single-game tickets will go on sale during Saturday's Spring Fling presented by Lonnie Shook CPA.

Hickory reveals giveaway schedule

The Crawdads have announced their giveaway schedule for 2023, which features 15 giveaway dates. The team will be giving away a variety of items, including bobbleheads, T-shirts and replica jerseys.

The giveaway slate will kick off on opening night on Thursday, April 6, with magnet schedules, presented by Black Tie Transportation, Absolute Tree Care, and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM. The following night, the Crawdads will hand out poster schedules to fans as they exit the stadium thanks to Allison & White Property Management, Lake Hickory Vet, CDG Brands, Hickory Printing Solutions and Kicks 103.3.

Opening weekend will wrap up on Saturday, April 8, with a Luisangel Acuña bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Centro Latino and Big Dawg 92.1. The bobblehead features Acuña, Major League Baseball's 71st-ranked prospect, in a Llamas de Hickory uniform blowing his signature bubble as he jogs around the bases.

On Saturday, April 22, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Yosef bobblehead, presented by Appalachian State University and Kicks 103.3. And on Sunday, May 7, the Crawdads will celebrate Mother’s Day a little early by giving the first 100 moms a carnation from Whitfield’s Flowers & More.

On Saturday, May 20, the Crawdads will celebrate 15 years of affiliation with the Texas Rangers by giving away 1,000 Rangers-inspired jerseys thanks to 3 Labs Property Inspections and Kicks 103.3.

Memorial Day Weekend will feature a pair of T-shirt giveaways. On Friday, May 26, “Hickory is Deactown” returns, with the first 500 fans to get a shirt courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics. The next night, the Crawdads will give away 1,000 Crawdads T-shirts sponsored by Duck Graphics and Big Dawg 92.1.

The Crawdads will hand out their third bobblehead of the season on Saturday, June 17, thanks to UNC Health Caldwell and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM. The bobblehead is of the team’s mascot, Conrad the Crawdad, dressed in a suit of armor and dubbed “Sir Conrad.”

Hickory will get into the summer spirit on Saturday, July 1, with a beach shirt giveaway presented by Black Tie Transportation and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM.

The final bobblehead of the season will be given out on Saturday, July 15, as the Crawdads celebrate the 2022 season by the Rangers' No. 2 prospect, Evan Carter. Carter was named the Rangers’ Minor League Player of the Year and won a Minor League Gold Glove. His bobblehead, presented by the City of Hickory and Big Dawg 92.1, commemorates that accomplishment with a gold base.

As the Crawdads rebrand to the Hickory Dickory Docks Aug. 17-19 they will give away 1,000 toothbrush holders, presented by Planet Mitsubishi and Kicks 103.3, shaped like the logo of a mouse running up a grandfather clock.

On Friday, Aug. 25, the first 500 fans will receive a Crawdads T-shirt courtesy of United Methodist Church.

The Crawdads are partnering with Appalachian State University once again for a co-branded hat giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 26, for the first 1,000 fans.

The regular season will end with a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash Sept. 5-10. On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Crawdads will host a Strike Out Cancer Night, during which they will raise funds for cancer research by auctioning off the on-field jerseys players will wear featuring the names of cancer warriors and the colors of the cancer ribbons on the sleeves. The first 1,000 fans to the game will receive a replica of the jerseys (without the names) thanks to Pepsi and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM.