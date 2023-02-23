The Hickory Crawdads revealed this week a trio of bobbleheads and themed wearables that will be given away during the 2023 season.

The bobbleheads will kick off on Saturday, April 8, with a Luisangel Acuña bobblehead, presented by Centro Latino and Big Dawg 92.1 FM, depicting him in a Llamas de Hickory jersey and blowing his signature bubble.

The second bobblehead, sponsored by UNC Health Caldwell and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM, is of Conrad the Crawdad in a suit of armor and is scheduled for Saturday, June 17.

The final bobblehead, brought to you by Big Dawg 92.1 FM, is of Evan Carter, who was the Texas Rangers’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2023 and was named a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove winner, which is commemorated with the bobbleheads’ gold base. Carter’s bobblehead will be given away on Saturday, July 15.

The wearables include two themed jerseys and a button-up beach shirt. The first jersey is inspired by the Rangers’ alternate blue jersey and is presented by 3 Labs Property Inspection and Kicks 103.3 FM. It will be given away on Saturday, May 20, as the Crawdads celebrate 15 years of affiliation with the Rangers.

On Saturday, July 1, the Crawdads will give away beach shirts courtesy of Black Tie Transportation and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM.

The final giveaway of the year will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, thanks to Pepsi and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM, and will be replicas of the previously announced Strikeout Cancer jerseys the team will wear as part of a fundraising night. The giveaway replicas will not include the cancer warrior names that will be featured on the on-field jerseys.

All giveaways will be to the first 1,000 fans.

For fans looking to skip the giveaway lines or that aren’t sure if they will be able to attend the game, bundle plans are available for the three bobbleheads, the three wearables or all six giveaway items. The bobblehead bundle is $75, while the wearable pack is $60. The bundles can be combined for $120.

The bundle plans will include a ticket to each of the respective giveaway dates and the items set aside for fans regardless of what time they arrive to the game. For the wearables, youth medium through adult 3XL sizes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Plan holders that are not able to attend the game date can still pick up their purchased items at a future game or from the front office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plans can be purchased over the phone by calling 828-322-3000 or in person. Season ticket holders can purchase the wearable plan for $30, the bobbleheads for $45 or the combined bundle for $60 by emailing director of ticket operations Joey Norris at jnorris@hickorycrawdads.com.

The full promotional schedule, including theme nights and additional giveaways, will be released in mid-March. Single-game tickets will go on sale at the Spring Fling on March 18.