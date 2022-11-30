Crawdads announce 2023 game times

The Hickory Crawdads have revealed the game times for their 66 home games in 2023. Tuesday through Saturday games at L.P. Frans Stadium will continue to start at 7 p.m., while Sunday contests will move up from 3 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Mondays will still be league-wide off days throughout the season.

The 2023 schedule will feature four early weekday games, including three 11 a.m. education day games: Wednesday, May 3; Thursday, May 18; and Wednesday, May 24. There will also be a camp day with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday, June 28. As part of the Professional Development League guidelines, the night games preceding the three 11 a.m. contests will have 6 p.m. start times.

The Crawdads are tentatively planning to host a pair of postgame Christian concerts that will follow 5 p.m. contests. The concert dates are penciled in for Saturday, May 6, and Saturday, July 29. Hickory will also be home on Memorial Day Weekend and will host a special fireworks show to follow that Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. game.

Additionally, the Crawdads will host their Independence Day Extravaganza on Sunday, July 2. That game will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the longest fireworks show of the year.

The 2023 season will start at home on Thursday, April 6, against the Winston-Salem Dash. A printable schedule with times can be found by visiting www.milb.com/hickory and navigating to “2023 PDF Schedule” under the drop-down menu titled "SCHEDULE." Game dates and times are subject to change.

Season tickets and ticket books are currently on sale for the 2023 season. The current special, which will run until Christmas, is 13 tickets and three parking passes for $75. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a to-be-announced date in the spring.

More ticketing information and the promotional schedule will also be revealed in the spring. For more information, contact assistant general manager of marketing Ashley Salinas at 828-322-3000 or at asalinas@hickorycrawdads.com.

2023 HICKORY CRAWDADS HOME SCHEDULE

April 6: vs. Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m.

April 7: vs. Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m.

April 8: vs. Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m.

April 18: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

April 19: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

April 20: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

April 21: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

April 22: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

April 23: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 2 p.m.

May 2: vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 6 p.m.

May 3: vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 11 a.m.

May 4: vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 7 p.m.

May 5: vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 7 p.m.

May 6: vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5 p.m.

May 7: vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 2 p.m.

May 16: vs. Rome Braves, 7 p.m.

May 17: vs. Rome Braves, 6 p.m.

May 18: vs. Rome Braves, 11 a.m.

May 19: vs. Rome Braves, 7 p.m.

May 20: vs. Rome Braves, 7 p.m.

May 21: vs. Rome Braves, 2 p.m.

May 23: vs. Asheville Tourists, 6 p.m.

May 24: vs. Asheville Tourists, 11 a.m.

May 25: vs. Asheville Tourists, 7 p.m.

May 26: vs. Asheville Tourists, 7 p.m.

May 27: vs. Asheville Tourists, 7 p.m.

May 28: vs. Asheville Tourists, 6:30 p.m.

June 13: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

June 14: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

June 15: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

June 16: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

June 17: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7 p.m.

June 18: vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 2 p.m.

June 27: vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers, 7 p.m.

June 28: vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers, 12:05 p.m.

June 29: vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers, 7 p.m.

June 30: vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers, 7 p.m.

July 1: vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers, 7 p.m.

July 2: vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers, 6:30 p.m.

July 14: vs. Greenville Drive, 7 p.m.

July 15: vs. Greenville Drive, 7 p.m.

July 16: vs. Greenville Drive, 2 p.m.

July 25: vs. Hudson Valley Renegades, 7 p.m.

July 26: vs. Hudson Valley Renegades, 7 p.m.

July 27: vs. Hudson Valley Renegades, 7 p.m.

July 28: vs. Hudson Valley Renegades, 7 p.m.

July 29: vs. Hudson Valley Renegades, 5 p.m.

July 30: vs. Hudson Valley Renegades, 2 p.m.

Aug. 15: vs. Rome Braves, 7 p.m.

Aug. 16: vs. Rome Braves, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17: vs. Rome Braves, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18: vs. Rome Braves, 7 p.m.

Aug. 19: vs. Rome Braves, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20: vs. Rome Braves, 2 p.m.

Aug. 22: vs. Greenville Drive, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23: vs. Greenville Drive, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24: vs. Greenville Drive, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25: vs. Greenville Drive, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: vs. Greenville Drive, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27: vs. Greenville Drive, 2 p.m.

Sept. 5: vs. Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: vs. Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: vs. Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: vs. Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: vs. Winston-Salem Dash, 2 p.m.