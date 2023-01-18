Crawdads announce 2023 coaching staff

The 31st season of Hickory Crawdads baseball will feature a mix of the old and the new to lead the 2023 team, as the Texas Rangers, the parent club for the Crawdads, announced the field staff for the High-A affiliate on Wednesday.

Managing the Crawdads will be former coach Chad Comer. His staff will include pitching coach Jon Goebel, hitting coach Drew Sannes and development coaches Jay Sullenger and Justin Jacobs. The training staff is athletic trainer Derrick Decker and strength and conditioning coach Andru Cardenas.

Comer returns to Hickory after spending the 2022 season at Double-A Frisco (Texas) as the RoughRiders’ development coach. A native of Mansfield, Texas, Comer’s professional playing career was with the Atlanta Braves system in 2011 and 2012, after playing college ball at UT Arlington.

Comer enters his eighth overall season with the Rangers, including his second stint with the Crawdads. He was an assistant for the team in 2015, when Hickory won the South Atlantic League championship. This will be his first year as a minor league manager.

Goebel returns as the team’s pitching coach in his second season with the Rangers organization. A resident of Champaign, Illinois, Goebel received rave reviews for his work with the Crawdads staff last year, which included Rangers No. 4 prospect Owen White. Before coming to the Rangers, Goebel was the head coach at Division II Parkland College in Champaign for three seasons.

Also returning to Hickory with Goebel in his same role will be Sullenger, who will be in his fourth season with the Rangers. Currently residing in Orting, Washington, Sullenger previously managed the rookie-level Complex League Rangers in 2021. Prior to joining the Rangers, he was the head coach for six seasons at Biola University in California.

Sannes comes to the Crawdads after spending last season as a development coach with the Rangers’ rookie league affiliate in the Arizona Complex League. A native of Nisswa, Minnesota, this will be Sannes’ second season in the Rangers organization after he spent two seasons as the head coach at North Iowa Area Community College.

Jacobs comes to Hickory for the second time, but the first as a coach. A graduate of Gonzaga University in Washington, the Spokane native spent the 2018 season as a player for Hickory prior to his release. He was a graduate assistant at Gonzaga in 2019 and an assistant a year later at George Washington University before coming back to the Rangers as an assistant coach in the Arizona Complex League in 2021. He was the development coach with Low-A Down East last season.

Derrick will return as the team’s trainer for a second season, the sixth overall with the Rangers organization. The native of Appleton, Wisconsin, spent time as an intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

Cardenas is in his third season overall with the Rangers, the first at Hickory. A native of California, he was the strength coach for the Dominican Summer League Rangers in 2022.

Last year's Crawdads manager, Carlos Cardoza, will be the manager at Double-A Frisco in 2023.