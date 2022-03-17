Crawdads announce 2022 daily promotions

The Hickory Crawdads announced their daily promotions for the 2022 season this week.

Dollar Dog Tuesdays are returning for the 2022 season. Hot dogs are a dollar and dogs are welcome for just a dollar as well thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM. Tuesdays will also offer $2 craft beer thanks to Lowes Foods.

Wednesdays will once again be Kids Win Wednesdays presented by Arby’s. Kids ages 12 and under will get a free ticket, meal voucher, and voucher for speed pitch, the bounce house and the carousel. Wine Wednesdays will return with wine sampling and discounted wine courtesy of Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines.

Thursdays at the ballpark will see the return of Thirsty Thursday presented by Focus News. Thirsty Thursday offers discounted beer and Pepsi products. Thursdays are also Peoples Bank Thursdays and Peoples Bank customers can show their cards at the ticket office to receive a discounted $6 ticket.

The Crawdads will shoot off fireworks following all 11 Friday night home games in 2022 with the Fireworks Friday promotion. The Crawdads will also host their biggest fireworks show of the year after the July 3 game courtesy of Mumy Financial and KICKS 103.3.

As part of Super Saturdays, every Saturday game will feature a giveaway, a postgame concert or an appearance. The postgame concerts will be Love & The Outcome on May 14 and Ryan Stevenson on July 30.

Sundays are Church Bulletin Sundays presented by Catawba Shoe Store. Fans can bring their church bulletin to the Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota Ticket Office for a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will then donate $4 from that ticket back to the bulletin’s respective church.

After Friday and Saturday games, the Crawdads will host a game of Launch-A-Ball presented by Haworth. During the game, fans can purchase tennis balls to throw postgame at targets set up on the field in an attempt to win prizes such as season tickets and party patios.

Following every game, kids can line up to run the bases thanks to a sponsorship by Von Drehle.

Daily promotions do not apply on day games or July 3.

Single game tickets go on sale online Saturday at midnight. They will also be available in person at the Spring Fling on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.