Crawdads announce 2021 schedule

Baseball is on the horizon at L.P. Frans Stadium. After a season without America’s Pastime, plans for the boys of summer to play minor league baseball again in Hickory have been announced.

One week after Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the league placement for all 120 minor league teams, a master schedule for the minor leagues was released on Thursday for the 2021 season. With the release, the Hickory Crawdads, members of the "High-A East" league, are slated to open the season on May 4 in Greensboro against the Grasshoppers.

Along with the new leagues under MLB’s reorganization, a new scheduling format is also in place. The High-A East league will play six-game series each week that begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. Mondays will be an off day for all teams in the league.

Overall, the Triple-A season will begin on April 6 with the other classifications — Double-A, High-A and Low-A — starting nearly a month later on May 4.