Crawdads announce 2021 schedule

Baseball is on the horizon at L.P. Frans Stadium. After a season without America’s Pastime, plans for the boys of summer to play minor league baseball again in Hickory have been announced.
One week after Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the league placement for all 120 minor league teams, a master schedule for the minor leagues was released on Thursday for the 2021 season. With the release, the Hickory Crawdads, members of the "High-A East" league, are slated to open the season on May 4 in Greensboro against the Grasshoppers.
Along with the new leagues under MLB’s reorganization, a new scheduling format is also in place. The High-A East league will play six-game series each week that begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. Mondays will be an off day for all teams in the league.
Overall, the Triple-A season will begin on April 6 with the other classifications — Double-A, High-A and Low-A — starting nearly a month later on May 4.
In their first season in the High-A East League, the Crawdads will play a 120-game schedule. After the week in Greensboro, the Crawdads' home opener at L.P. Frans is scheduled for May 11, when they will host the Winston-Salem Dash for the first time. The Crawdads' season concludes on Sept. 19 in Rome, Georgia, against the Braves. The home finale is Sept. 12 against the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive.
The Crawdads will spend a lot of time on Interstate 40, as half of the schedule will be against Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Asheville. Most of the games will also be played against the other six teams in the Southern Division with only one Northern Division opponent on the ledger. Hickory will travel to Aberdeen, Maryland, to have the Ironbirds for the first time from June 1 to June 6. Aberdeen will make the return trip to Hickory from July 13-18.
With most of the schedule centered around the other three North Carolina teams, plus a pair of trips to Greenville, according to the Crawdads’ press release, the team will travel just 3,428 miles over the course of the season, compared to 9,728 miles on the road in 2019.
Among the other highlights of the season, Hickory will spend Independence Day at home against the Asheville Tourists. The Rome Braves pay a visit to L.P. Frans Aug. 10-15.
While seating protocols related to COVID-19 have not been announced to this point, the Crawdads are currently taking orders for full- or half-season ticket plans. For further information, contact Kristen Buynar at kbuynar@hickorycrawdads.com.
2021 HICKORY CRAWDADS SCHEDULE
May 4-9 at Greensboro
May 11-16 vs. Winston-Salem
May 18-23 vs. Greensboro
May 25-30 at Winston-Salem
June 1-6 at Aberdeen, Maryland
June 8-13 vs. Greensboro
June 15-20 at Greenville, South Carolina
June 22-27 vs. Bowling Green, Kentucky
June 29-July 4 vs. Asheville
July 6-11 at Winston-Salem
July 13-18 vs. Aberdeen, Maryland
July 20-25 at Asheville
July 27-August 1 vs. Greenville, South Carolina
Aug. 3-8 at Greensboro
Aug. 10-15 vs. Rome, Georgia
Aug. 17-22 vs. Winston-Salem
Aug. 24-29 at Greenville, South Carolina
Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at Bowling Green, Kentucky
Sept. 7-12 vs. Greenville, South Carolina
Sept. 14-19 at Rome, Georgia