Crawdads announce 2021 coaching staff after moving to High-A

The Hickory Crawdads' first season as a Class High-A team will see familiar faces in the dugout for the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers, the Major League Baseball parent club of the Crawdads, announced the player development staff for the team once play resumes this season.

Managing the club this season will be Josh (J.J.) Johnson. Assisting him will be pitching coach Steve Mintz, hitting coach Chad Comer and assistant coach Hiram Bocachica. All but Bocachica have been with Hickory in previous seasons.

Johnson returns to the Crawdads two years after he served the team as an assistant for the South Atlantic League runner-up under former manager Matt Hagen. A native of Tampa, Florida, the 35-year-old was the fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2004. He played in the Royals organization through 2009, then played in the Washington Nationals system before his playing career ended in 2015.

Johnson managed the Nationals' Gulf Coast League rookie affiliate from 2016-17, and had a record of 64-45. He was an infield coach with the San Diego Padres' major league team in 2018 before coming to the Rangers system in 2019. He was assigned to manage at High-A Down East in 2020 before the minor league season was shuttered due to COVID-19.