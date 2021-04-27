Crawdads announce 2021 break-camp roster

With the switch of the Hickory Crawdads from the Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers to a High-A affiliate of the same club, a lot of familiar faces will don the same uniform to start the 2021 season as they did the last time they played an official minor league season in 2019.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Rangers announced the break-camp roster for the Crawdads, as the team prepares to leave spring training in Arizona for Hickory by the end of this week. Sixteen players, including 15 that were on Hickory’s South Atlantic League runner-up team in 2019, have been re-assigned to the Crawdads in what is a promotion for all.

A list of 28 players have been released by the Crawdads’ parent club with the roster to be pared down to 26 for the start of the season, which is scheduled to commence at Greensboro next Tuesday. Opening day at L.P. Frans Stadium is set for Tuesday, May 11, with the first meeting against the Winston-Salem Dash, as the Crawdads will play in the new “High-A East League.”