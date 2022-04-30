If Paolo Banchero is selected as the first pick of this year’s NBA Draft he will join Kyrie Irving and Zion Williamson in being a number one draft pick after spending just a year at Duke University under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Banchero is entering the draft with fellow one-year college teammates A.J. Griffin and Trevor Keels (along with Mark Williams after two seasons at Duke and Wendell Moore Jr. after three seasons). Notable “one-and-dones” from Duke in previous years include Marvin Bagley III, Jahlil Okafor, Jayson Tatum, and Luol Deng, among others.

During Krzyzewski’s first nearly two decades as coach at Duke, none of his players left early for the NBA. Things began to change when Corey Maggette, William Avery, and Elton Brand declared for the draft after the 1998-99 season (and a fourth player, Chris Burgess, transferred). Maggette was a freshman, Avery and Brand sophomores. Their early departures broke the taboo.

Krzyzewski surely would have preferred for the departing players to have stayed. At the end of the previous season, he talked Brand out of leaving. Krzyzewski stated publicly that he did not support Avery’s decision to declare for the draft. Players such as Carlos Boozer, Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Josh McRoberts subsequently left before graduating. In the end, if players chose to leave early, Krzyzewski felt as though he had no other option than to learn to “live with the instability and deal with it”, as he has put it.

Players leaving early was perhaps inevitable as a result of Duke’s national prominence. Duke developed a top level basketball program under Krzyzewski (becoming one of the so-called ‘blue bloods’). Top level teams attract top level talent and national attention. For elite high school players with NBA ambitions, Duke provided a platform from which to showcase one’s abilities.

Nonetheless, the shift towards Duke becoming a springboard for players on the fast track to the NBA was partly the result of a deliberate choice made by Duke’s coaching staff to change the way that it approached recruiting.

Coach K’s recruiting strategy for his first couple of decades at Duke was to “search for kids with good strong character”. The players he recruited tended to come from stable, intact, and often white, families. Such an approach contrasted with teams from Georgetown, UNLV, and Michigan among others that featured African American players who had not grown up with the same privileges afforded to a typical Duke student.

By the mid-1990s, Duke had an image problem. Teams such as UNLV and Michigan were popular. Duke was viewed as being too traditional, too preppy, and too white, as described by assistant coach Tim O’Toole. Observing John Calipari’s success at Kentucky with players who declared early for the draft, Duke’s coaching staff realized that they needed to adapt if they wanted to remain competitive. A “shift in philosophy was in motion,” Chris Spatola, former collegiate basketball player and now ESPN analysist (and son-in-law to Coach K), noted.

By the end of the 00s, all bets were off. Duke’s basketball program “dove headfirst into the one-and-done waters” after the 2010 championship season, as Coach K biographer Ian O’Connor has put it, pursuing John Wall (unsuccessfully) before acquiring Kyrie Irving.

But recruiting players with intentions of declaring for the draft early was at odds with Krzyzewski’s coaching philosophy. It takes time for teams to coalesce, he believes.

“Everything in leadership comes down to relationships”, according to Coach K. And relationships must be cultivated.

Krzyzewski believed that the failure of the USA men’s basketball team to win the gold medal in 2004 in contrast to 2008 was because the 2004 team did not have enough time to prepare to play as a team prior to the Olympics compared to the gold medal team that he coached in 2008. The importance of having the time for a team to develop in order to be successful is reflected in the chapter titles of Krzyzewski’s book The Gold Standard, each of which begins with “Time to”, followed by such phrases as “Form Relationships”, “Establish Standards”, “Cultivate Leadership”, etc.

Nonetheless, Coach K recognized that effective leadership requires flexibility. “You can either change with the environment or you will eventually fail,” he has written. So he adapted, though grudgingly at first.

In his book Leading with the Heart, published in 2000, Coach K lamented that basketball had become more “individualized” with players chasing lucrative NBA contracts, at odd with the ethos of the sport which is unselfish in nature. Being unable to compete with the NBA, Coach K feared that college basketball was “losing its brand”. Still, there were players who stayed for the full four years who “make it all worthwhile”, such as Chris Duhon, Coach K reflected.

When players leave early, Krzyzewski feels like he has lost a friend, he has written. The difficulty of keeping a basketball team together today is similar to the increased difficulty in keeping a family together in current times, Krzyzewski believes.

Coach K nonetheless later came to embrace the changed landscape of the NCAA. Despite not having much success initially recruiting one-and-done players such as Kyrie Erving, Austin Rivers, and Jabari Parker, Krzyzewski continued to recruit elite high school players who had their sights set on the NBA, such as Jahlil Okafor, Tyus Jones, and Justise Winslow. Coaching the US men’s basketball team led Krzyzewski to focus more on results than process, Krzyzewski’s son-in-law Spatola has alleged. “The Olympic experience had changed him”, biographer O’Brien concluded. “Coach K wanted to coach only the best of the best.”

Krzyzewski’s links to USA basketball, which gave him access to top-level young talent, provided him with a recruiting advantage that paid dividends. In 2015, Duke won its fifth basketball national title with three one-and-dones (Okafor, Jones, and Winslow). This past year, Krzyzewski made it to his thirteenth Final Four with one-and-done top draft prospect Paolo Banchero.

Towards the end of his career, Coach K demonstrated that he could change, and be successful in, the NCAA’s current environment (albeit with privileged access to top high school talent), further making the case that he is one of the best coaches of all time.

Duke’s basketball program is now undergoing its most significant change in over forty years as a new head coach, Jon Scheyer, steps in for Krzyzewski. It remains to be seen how well Scheyer and Duke’s program will be able to adjust. Adaptability will once again be essential for the Blue Devils to keep blue blood coursing through their veins as one of college basketball’s elite programs.