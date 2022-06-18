Column: Will the Lightning three-peat as Stanley Cup champs?

If there was rust, it didn’t show. The Colorado Avalanche jumped out to a 1-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in an overtime victory in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday after more than a week off since their sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

The Avalanche were the better team Wednesday night, as Lightning head coach Jon Cooper conceded. Colorado did not trail at any point in the game and far outshot Tampa Bay.

Yet the game arguably exposed Colorado’s vulnerability. The Avalanche eked out a victory on a night in which they had home ice advantage and Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was not himself.

Over the past several years, the Lightning have been nearly unbeatable coming off a playoff loss. Vasilevskiy occasionally has an “off” first period. But he soon thereafter reestablishes why he is the best goalie in the NHL. And in a year in which home ice has been shown to be particularly important, defeating the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning when the series shifts to Tampa for Games 3 and 4 will be a tall order.

Colorado is the toughest opponent the Lightning have faced in the playoffs this year. The teams have allowed roughly the same number of goals against, but the Avalanche have scored more goals on offense.

Tampa Bay had a tough series in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, coming back from a 3-2 series deficit to win in overtime of Game 7 and advance. Meanwhile, the Avalanche breezed through the Western Conference, sweeping the Nashville Predators in the first round and the Oilers in the Western Conference finals. Colorado has lost only two games so far in this year’s playoffs.

But the Lightning have several advantages over the Avalanche.

The Lightning have far more Stanley Cup Final experience. For Colorado, four players have played in a total of 29 Stanley Cup Final games. For Tampa Bay, 17 players have played in a total of 204 games.

The Lightning, furthermore, have an edge in goaltending, as Vasilevskiy is the best goalie in the NHL. Wednesday night’s game was the first time he gave up three goals in the first period of a playoff game (he struggled in the first period of the first game in the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers as well). He shut down the Avalanche thereafter in regulation.

It is possible that Vasilevskiy will have another uncharacteristic period or even game. But expect him to pose a greater challenge to the Avalanche than they have faced this year for most of the rest of the finals.

The Avalanche have strong goaltending with Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz protecting the net. But Kuemper has been dealing with injuries through the playoffs and went into Game 1 against the Lightning having missed Colorado’s three previous games.

Player availability is another area in which the Lightning have an advantage. Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano are out for Colorado. Kadri had the third-most goals for the Avalanche this season.

For the Lightning, Brayden Point returned Wednesday for the first time since Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1. Point scored more goals than any other player in each of the last two postseasons. He was, it seemed, a bit slow in Game 1. But once back up to speed, Point will serve as a potent threat on an already high-powered offense.

No team has won three straight Stanley Cup championships since the New York Islanders in the early 1980s (who won four in a row). That may soon change. The Avalanche had more points and wins in the regular season than the Lightning this year. But the two-time defending champions are the champs until another team shows they have what it takes to bring down the Bolts head-to-head in the playoffs.

If the Avalanche continue to play like they did in Game 1, they have a reasonable chance of defeating the Lightning and capturing the Cup. But lightning is a powerful force.

Game 2 is tonight in Denver. Don’t be surprised if a lightning strike in the Mile High City sends an avalanche down the mountain.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.