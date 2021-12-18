Column: Will the Browns make the NFL playoffs?

The Cleveland Browns held off a fourth-quarter surge last weekend, squeaking by with a 24-22 win against the AFC North division-leading Baltimore Ravens. At 7-6, the Browns are currently in the mix (in a crowded field) for a postseason berth. Will the Browns make the playoffs this year?
There are some reasons for optimism.
The Browns have a well-rounded, highly rated defense. The defensive line is particularly explosive, with first overall draft picks Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney containing the ends. Garrett has 15 sacks so far this season, behind only Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. The Maliks — Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell — make for a formidable presence on the inside. And first- and second-round picks from this year’s draft, cornerback Greg Newsome and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, have been standout rookies.
The offensive line, anchored by veterans Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, J.C. Tretter and Wyatt Teller, is among the best in the league. The O-line provides much-needed protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been beset with injuries this season, and clears out defenders in front of Cleveland’s top-rated two-pronged rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
The receiving corps is stellar, somehow better without Odell Beckham Jr., who the Browns traded to the Los Angeles Rams in early November. Receivers Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones along with tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku — who have the second- and third-most receptions on the team, respectively — provide Mayfield with a plethora of targets.
Mayfield has struggled as of late. With just over a 50% completion rate since Week 10 going into last weekend’s game, he took the field against the Ravens with something to prove. Bouncing back a bit from his November slump, he completed 69% of his passes with a pair of touchdowns and a quarterback passer rating of over 90. Mayfield is not among the most talented or athletic quarterbacks in the league, but he has a fiery determination that meshes well with the city of Cleveland’s hardworking ethos.
Despite the Browns’ strengths, there are several things that may hold them back from making the playoffs this year, including COVID-19, injuries, strength of remaining schedule and inconsistent play.
The Browns were hit hard this week by COVID protocols after both Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive. The number of players and coaches on the COVID list ballooned to over 20 and included key players such as Landry, Hooper and Njoku, all of whom became potentially ineligible to play in Monday’s crucial game against the Las Vegas Raiders (the contest was originally scheduled for today before being postponed to Monday due to COVID outbreaks).
And while virtually all NFL teams seem to have been hit hard by injuries this year, Cleveland has been hit particularly hard at key positions. Not only is Mayfield battling several injuries, but both Chubb and Hunt have missed several games, while Conklin, the Browns’ best offensive lineman, is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Week 12.
Additionally, Cleveland’s remaining schedule is difficult, to say the least. Along with the Raiders, the Browns will be facing the now 10-3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers — who have dominated the Browns with a 46-11-1 record in head-to-head matchups since the 1990s — at Heinz Field, and the Cincinnati Bengals who, like Cleveland, may be battling for one of the last available playoff positions, in the last game of the season. If the Browns do not win three of their remaining four games, they will likely miss the playoffs.
Furthermore, the Browns have lacked consistency this season. After winning three of their first four games, they have not registered back-to-back wins since. The likelihood of Cleveland again winning three of four against formidable foes at this point in the season seems low.
Last weekend’s win against the Ravens was encouraging if you are a Browns fan. But Cleveland was fresh coming off of a bye week, whereas the Ravens were coming out of a tough battle with their primary division rival, the Steelers, which had perhaps left the Ravens feeling depleted. Baltimore, like Cleveland, has been plagued with injuries, and when defensive end Calais Campbell and quarterback Lamar Jackson both suffered injuries in the first half of the game last weekend, the Browns were able to take advantage of a limping Ravens team. They may not be so advantaged in future matchups.
Last year, the Browns ended the NFL’s longest postseason drought, making it to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Was it a one-off or the beginning of a new trend? Browns fans, who are among the most dedicated to their team despite the lack of success over several decades, deserve some postseason excitement. But all things considered, they might just have to fall back on their hard-learned patience from the team’s many years in the wilderness. When next year comes around, with injuries healed and the pandemic (God willing) more fully behind us, there will be hope once again.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.