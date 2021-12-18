Column: Will the Browns make the NFL playoffs?

Additionally, Cleveland’s remaining schedule is difficult, to say the least. Along with the Raiders, the Browns will be facing the now 10-3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers — who have dominated the Browns with a 46-11-1 record in head-to-head matchups since the 1990s — at Heinz Field, and the Cincinnati Bengals who, like Cleveland, may be battling for one of the last available playoff positions, in the last game of the season. If the Browns do not win three of their remaining four games, they will likely miss the playoffs.

Furthermore, the Browns have lacked consistency this season. After winning three of their first four games, they have not registered back-to-back wins since. The likelihood of Cleveland again winning three of four against formidable foes at this point in the season seems low.