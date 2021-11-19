Column: Will Panthers' gamble at quarterback work out?

Despite what seemed like a promising start this year, Darnold regressed as the season wore on, turning the ball over 11 times in his last six games and being benched in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' game against the New York Giants. It seems unlikely at this point that Darnold, who was the third overall pick of the 2018 draft, will rise to the level of play needed to consistently be an effective starting quarterback in the NFL.

When Darnold went down to injury in Week 9 of the season, Carolina was left in flux at the quarterback position. In signing Cam Newton to a one-year deal, the Panthers are now rolling the dice again, though this time with the odds more in their favor.

Newton compares favorably to Darnold. He is more experienced, has a career winning record, a higher passer rating than Darnold (85.8 versus 77.1), throws almost twice as many touchdowns as he does interceptions, and is the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks. As a former league MVP who led his team to the Super Bowl, Newton knows what it takes to win in the NFL. In his first game back with the Panthers last weekend, he made an immediate impact, rushing for a touchdown on his first play in the game and then passing for a touchdown on his next (though both times starting just 2 yards away from the end zone).

Yet his acquisition does not come without risks.