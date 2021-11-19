Column: Will Panthers' gamble at quarterback work out?

When the Carolina Panthers acquired Sam Darnold last April, I was perplexed. Though the Panthers won only five games in 2020 with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm, Bridgewater had shown himself, as he had done elsewhere in his career, to be a competent NFL quarterback. The same could not be said for Darnold, who is perhaps best known for saying that he was “seeing ghosts” in exasperation while sitting on the bench during a Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots in October of 2019.
Darnold does not compare favorably to Bridgewater in a side-by-side assessment. Over their careers, Bridgewater’s passer rating is significantly higher than Darnold’s (91.3 compared to 77.1), his completion percentage is higher (67.0 compared to 59.7), and he has a winning record that contrasts with Darnold’s lack of success with the New York Jets. Bridgewater has thrown 67 touchdowns and 41 interceptions in his career, whereas Darnold has thrown nearly as many interceptions (50) as he has touchdowns (52). On his first ever pass in the NFL, Darnold threw a pick-six. It was an inauspicious start that could have at the time been chalked up as a rookie mistake. But prior to coming to the Panthers, through three seasons in the league, he continued to make costly turnovers.
When the Panthers made the decision to acquire Darnold, it was a gamble made perhaps on the bet that he had not succeeded in New York due to a lack of surrounding talent (even though it was not unusual for Darnold to commit unforced errors). Based on his time with the Panthers, Darnold has shown that playing for the hapless Jets was not the only problem.
Despite what seemed like a promising start this year, Darnold regressed as the season wore on, turning the ball over 11 times in his last six games and being benched in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' game against the New York Giants. It seems unlikely at this point that Darnold, who was the third overall pick of the 2018 draft, will rise to the level of play needed to consistently be an effective starting quarterback in the NFL.
When Darnold went down to injury in Week 9 of the season, Carolina was left in flux at the quarterback position. In signing Cam Newton to a one-year deal, the Panthers are now rolling the dice again, though this time with the odds more in their favor.
Newton compares favorably to Darnold. He is more experienced, has a career winning record, a higher passer rating than Darnold (85.8 versus 77.1), throws almost twice as many touchdowns as he does interceptions, and is the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks. As a former league MVP who led his team to the Super Bowl, Newton knows what it takes to win in the NFL. In his first game back with the Panthers last weekend, he made an immediate impact, rushing for a touchdown on his first play in the game and then passing for a touchdown on his next (though both times starting just 2 yards away from the end zone).
Yet his acquisition does not come without risks.
Newton struggled last season as the starting quarterback for the Patriots. He had a hard time getting the ball down the field, accumulating far fewer yards than in previous seasons (excluding the 2019 season that was shortened due to injury), and threw more interceptions (10) than he did touchdowns (8). His overall numbers for the 2020 season ended up being slighter better than Darnold’s for the year, but not by much.
Along with his numbers being down comes a broader concern. Over the years, Newton has demonstrated an intense self-focus. He has celebrated first downs in tone deaf fashion when the Panthers are performing poorly and likely to lose. When he scores a touchdown, he soaks in the attention with his Superman celebration rather than drawing attention to his teammates who helped him get into the end zone.
Off the field, it may be that Newton simply enjoys or has an interest in fashion, but the way that he dresses perhaps reveals a desire, or even a need, to keep the spotlight on himself. And his initial decision not to get vaccinated is arguably indicative of a greater concern for himself than the well-being of his teammates.
Though the Panthers are currently at .500, things are looking up. Carolina has one of the best defenses in the league. Christian McCaffrey, the linchpin of Panthers' offense, is back from injury. And despite his flaws, Newton is more likely than Darnold to keep the Panthers in playoff contention.
After having been out of the league until Carolina picked him up, Newton should have plenty of motivation. He may prove to be up to the task at hand. But he will need to keep his ego in check. It is his kryptonite.