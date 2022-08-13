Column: Why dynasties are rare in pro sports

“It is much harder to stay on top than it is to get there”, former Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski wrote in his book “Leading with the Heart.“ Winning a championship requires hard work, dedication and patience. Once one finally arrives, there may a temptation to rest on one’s laurels. Teams that fail to stay motivated after reaching the top do not stay there for long.

This year, the Tampa Bay Lightning sought to become the first NHL team to three-peat since the New York Islanders in the early 1980s. The Lightning fell just short, losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals.

It would be unfair to describe the Lightning as having been complacent — they did, after all, reach the finals, battling through difficult opponents in the Eastern Conference, in the end coming two wins away from capturing a third consecutive title. And it will not be surprising if the Lightning are in contention again next year, so it is not time to give up on the Bolts just yet.

The Lightning were denied, at least for now, from establishing their status in the history books as a hockey dynasty. Winning more than two championships consecutively is rare. Looking back at the last NHL team to do so, the Islanders (who won four straight championships from 1980-83), provides some clues as to why.

The Islanders, an NHL expansion franchise that entered the league in 1972, built their high-powered team primarily through the draft. In hockey scout Jim Devellano, New York had one of the best talents for identifying talent (as Islanders defenseman Jean Potvin put it). Some draft picks (such as selecting Denis Potvin) were obvious. But others were not. Bryan Trottier and Mike Bossy, the Islanders’ foremost stars of the dynasty, were not top draft picks.

Building a dynasty requires selecting the players who can make it happen. Who those players might be is not always apparent.

Building a dynasty, furthermore, requires more than simply loading up on talent (as teams in the NBA such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have recently learned). Team success requires balance and the intangible element of chemistry. The Islanders were well-balanced in the early 1980s.

Devellano “knew how to put a team together — with defense, center and goaltending,” as Islanders winger J.P. Parise has said. Teams with incompatible parts may struggle even if loaded with ability. On teams with the elusive X-factor of “chemistry,” the whole exceeds the sum of the parts.

Near the end of their dynastic run, the Islanders brought in new talent, including center Pat LaFontaine and winger Pat Flatley. Both were stellar hockey players. But bringing them on board disrupted the team dynamic. “The new guys who came in — there wasn’t the same kind of chemistry,” defenseman Gord Lane felt.

“The kids that were inserted played extremely well ... not that it was their fault, but there’s chemistry involved in the whole thing,” Trottier has said. “Had we stayed together as a group, maybe something different would have happened.”

Egos can get in the way when trying to incorporate new players onto a championship team. Islanders defenseman Dave Langevin noted that when LaFontaine and Flatley were acquired, it seemed as though the intent was to make them the “marquee players,” which by implication would result in Trottier and Bossy being downgraded to “third and fourth” players. It can be difficult to accept a lesser role when accustomed to being at the center of success, particularly for hypercompetitive professional athletes.

In the NHL (and other professional sports leagues) today, free agency and the salary cap can make it difficult to keep the right mix of players together. Sixteen Islanders played on all four of the Stanley Cup championship teams of the early 1980s. That is unlikely to happen again because of free agency.

Winning a championship affects how a team is perceived by others. Once a team establishes itself at the top, other teams begin looking for ways to knock them off their perch. An opponent’s upcoming game against the champs is the proverbial game that you circle on your calendar. It is difficult to repeat because “everybody is gunning for you,” as Jean Potvin has put it, simply.

Establishing a dynasty is a multi-year process. Skills can diminish or atrophy as players age, and injuries may accumulate. Trottier and Bossy were in the prime of their careers during the Islanders’ early championship years. They were older and neither were fully healthy when New York pursued its fifth straight Stanley Cup. Trottier had “cracked ribs” and trouble walking and breathing during the 1984 playoffs according to teammate Jean Potvin, but nonetheless continued to play. “Obviously, he was not the same Bryan Trottier,” Potvin assessed.

Over time, attrition can set in. Teams that make it to the playoffs play more games than those that do not, thereby increasing the chances of injury, and have shorter offseasons during which to recover.

The offseason is not only for physical recovery. There is also “wear and tear on the brain,” as sportswriter Stan Fischler has put it. Shortened offseasons take a toll not only physically but also “emotionally,” Claire Arbour, wife of Islanders head coach Al Arbour, has stressed. When it came to winning a fifth straight Stanley Cup, the Islanders simply no longer “had the energy to do it again,” she felt.

Though professional athletes seek to maintain separation between their professional and personal lives, doing so may not always be possible. Over the course of years, family members and friends get sick (and some die), players get married and go through divorces, children are born, etc. Such things can, and at times do, affect gameplay.

During the 1984 divisional finals against the Washington Capitals, the Potvins' (Denis and Jean’s) father died. Denis continued to play, but through the rest of the playoffs, “Denis was not ‘Denis Potvin,’” his brother observed.

Lifestyle off the field can affect gameplay. The 1986 New York Mets were one of the greatest teams in Major League Baseball history, winning over 100 regular season games and a World Series title. There was dynastic potential. But the team was subsequently derailed as the hard-partying ways of players such as Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden began to take a toll on performance.

Those who were part of the Islanders dynasty were much more subdued than the 1986 Mets. Most were married. Temptations were not as great on Long Island as they were in Manhattan. And Coach Arbour made sure that his players stayed in check.

Luck/fortune can at times fundamentally alter a team’s trajectory. Which players are available for which draft, for example, comes down partly to the accident of birth. Trottier being available to the Islanders in the draft was in part due to fortuitous timing. The year that he was drafted happened to be the first year that players under the age of 20 could be selected. Had players such as Trottier, Bossy and others not been available when they were, the Islanders may never have put together the winning combination.

Idiosyncratic factors can play a role in whether a team succeeds or fails. The Islanders lost in the Finals in 1984, bringing an end to their Stanley Cup streak after the league changed the playoff series format from 2-2-1-1-1 (two home games for the favored team, two away and then alternating the last three) to 2-3-2 (two home games for the favored team, three away and then two back at home).

Trottier viewed having to play three straight away games against the Oilers in the 1984 playoffs as an “extreme disadvantage.” Though the rationale for the change was to make it such that the players would not have to travel as much (which would, it should be pointed out, likely non-coincidentally, save the league money), some of the Islanders’ players felt that the change was an intentional attempt to prevent them from continuing their dominance.

Assessing teams comparatively over time can be complicated due to changes that occur as sports evolve. Some may consider the Montreal Canadiens of the late 1950s, a team that won five consecutive Stanley Cups from 1956-60, to have been better than the Islanders of the early 1980s given that they won an additional championship. But when the Canadiens won their five back-to-back Stanley Cups, there were only two rounds in the playoffs. Whereas the Canadians of the late 1950s won 12 playoff series in a row, the Islanders of the early 1980s won 19 in a row. Which was the better team?

The Edmonton Oilers, after winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1984 and ‘85, lost in the division finals to the Calgary Flames in 1986. But their time was not up. The Oilers bounced back to win back-to-back championships again in 1987 and ‘88. The Lightning may similarly rally.

Though the Bolts still have a chance to bring themselves on par with the great NHL dynasties of the past, it won’t be easy. Yet if staying on top is harder than getting there in part because teams can become complacent, having fallen just short this year might provide the Lightning with the motivation needed to become the champs once again.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.