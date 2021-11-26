Column: Who will win the AFC North?

There will be little room for error in Cleveland’s remaining games this season. No team that they will be facing has a losing record as of now. Baker Mayfield is banged up, having injured nearly every appendage (with a torn labrum and fractured bone in his left arm, a bruised left foot and a right knee injury — thankfully, his throwing arm at least seems to be OK). And Odell Beckham Jr., who the Browns were unable to figure out how to utilize, is now gone from the team.

There is perhaps more hope for the Bengals than there is for the Browns, but the Bengals have struggled with inconsistencies of their own this season. After getting out to a 5-2 start, Cincinnati dropped its next two games, which included a loss to the then one-win New York Jets and a blowout defeat at the hands of the Browns in a “Battle for Ohio” game at home.

The Bengals bounced back last weekend with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders in their first trip out to Sin City. But the Bengals have not protected the ball well this season, with a minus-5 turnover differential going into last weekend’s game and Burrow tied among quarterbacks for the most interceptions in the league, having thrown 11 (which included a stretch in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears in which he threw three interceptions on three consecutive offensive plays).