Column: Who will win the AFC North?

The AFC North is seemingly the most unpredictable and competitive division in the NFL this season. The Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have all been bunched together in the standings, jockeying for position week in and week out. All four teams have winning records and playoff aspirations heading into Week 12 of the season.
Though on the surface it may seem that the AFC North is up for grabs, the eventual outcome of the division is perhaps less unpredictable than it might otherwise seem. Despite its close competitiveness, the division seems to be returning to form as the season progresses, with Baltimore and Pittsburgh emerging as the odds-on favorites.
Though the Browns edged out the Detroit Lions last weekend with a 13-10 win, Cleveland is not trending in the right direction. The Browns went into the game having lost four out of their previous six games. They nearly lost to the Lions as a result of self-inflicted wounds (fortunately for the Browns, the Lions committed more errors than they did).
The Browns' season thus far has been marked by inconsistent play. They have not won consecutive games since late September/early October. That the Browns were nearly defeated by the winless Lions, who were playing backup quarterback Tim Boyle in his first NFL start due to an injury to Jared Goff, does not bode well.
There will be little room for error in Cleveland’s remaining games this season. No team that they will be facing has a losing record as of now. Baker Mayfield is banged up, having injured nearly every appendage (with a torn labrum and fractured bone in his left arm, a bruised left foot and a right knee injury — thankfully, his throwing arm at least seems to be OK). And Odell Beckham Jr., who the Browns were unable to figure out how to utilize, is now gone from the team.
There is perhaps more hope for the Bengals than there is for the Browns, but the Bengals have struggled with inconsistencies of their own this season. After getting out to a 5-2 start, Cincinnati dropped its next two games, which included a loss to the then one-win New York Jets and a blowout defeat at the hands of the Browns in a “Battle for Ohio” game at home.
The Bengals bounced back last weekend with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders in their first trip out to Sin City. But the Bengals have not protected the ball well this season, with a minus-5 turnover differential going into last weekend’s game and Burrow tied among quarterbacks for the most interceptions in the league, having thrown 11 (which included a stretch in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears in which he threw three interceptions on three consecutive offensive plays).
The Steelers, meanwhile, seem to be on the upswing. After starting out the season 1-3, they went on to win their next four games and tie against the Lions before coming tantalizingly close to pulling off a comeback win against the formidable Chargers in Los Angeles last Sunday night (even though key defensive players T.J. Watt, Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick were out due to injury or COVID-19). Roethlisberger is pushing 40 but still performing at a high level. And the Steelers have young talent in explosive second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool and running back Najee Harris, the latter of whom was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.
Though the Steelers will be a team to watch out for coming down the stretch, the Ravens currently seem to be most likely to win the division. Lamar Jackson’s passing numbers are comparable to the other starting quarterbacks in the AFC North (Baker, Burrow and Big Ben), but he differentiates himself as the only true dual threat, with over 600 yards rushing this season compared to less than 100 for each of the other quarterbacks. And Mark Andrews, who is second in the league among tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and receiving first downs (all behind Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs) is criminally underrated.
Despite currently being in first place, winning the division will not be easy for the Ravens. They will only be playing against teams with winning records from here on out — divisional opponents along with the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens will face the Steelers in the last game of the season, which very well could determine the outcome of the division.
The Steelers and Ravens have dominated the AFC North over the past couple of decades, winning the division in 16 of the last 20 seasons (with the Bengals winning the remaining four). In head-to-head matchups since 2000, the Steelers have a record of 36-8-1 against the Browns and a 34-11 mark against the Bengals, while the Ravens have a record of 31-11 against the Browns. The AFC North over the past couple of decades has, in most years, been centered on the Raven-Steelers rivalry for divisional supremacy. And so it seems likely to go once again this season.
Or maybe this year will be different. There have been shocking upsets this season, with, for example, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 and the Jets defeating the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Maybe this is the season that the Bengals or the Browns will finally turn the corner on the Ravens and the Steelers. But if history is any guide, it's better for Ohio football fans to put their hopes in the Buckeyes.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.