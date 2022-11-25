Column: When healthy, Walker deserves an opportunity to lead Panthers

It does not go any lower than zero. P.J. Walker’s quarterback rating bottomed out in the Carolina Panthers’ Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He completed three passes for 9 yards and threw two interceptions. It was an embarrassing loss for Carolina, which trailed Cincinnati 35-0 by halftime en route to a 42-21 defeat.

But here is something that you might find surprising — quarterbacks who have also posted 0.0 quarterback ratings include Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Terry Bradshaw and Joe Namath (along, of course, with other less illuminous quarterbacks such as Randy Fasani, who posted a 0.0 rating in the one and only game that he started as an NFL quarterback).

A 0.0 performance is inexcusable. But it was only one game. Walker has shown redeeming qualities in his other starts at quarterback this year. He is currently out due to injury. But when he recovers, he deserves an opportunity to lead Carolina.

Prior to the season, Walker was the fourth-string quarterback for the Panthers behind the newly-acquired Baker Mayfield, the previous season’s quarterback Sam Donald and rookie third-round draft pick Matt Corral. Corral should be given an opportunity to show if his talent demonstrated in college transfers to the NFL. He is out for the year, though, due to a preseason foot injury. That leaves Mayfield and Darnold, along with Walker, as Carolina’s other options.

I was cautiously optimistic when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in the offseason. In 2021, his last season with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield struggled. He posted some of the lowest numbers of his career and the Browns won only six of 14 games with Mayfield as their starter. But he was plagued with injuries. His shoulder (on his non-throwing side) was surgically repaired at the end of last season. This year, healthy and with a new team, Mayfield had a fresh opportunity to demonstrate that he possessed NFL-starting quarterback ability.

But he failed to do so. Accuracy has been a problem. Prior to going out due to an ankle sprain, his completion percentage was among the lowest in the league (along with his overall quarterback rating). He threw as many touchdowns as interceptions. Passes were routinely batted down near the line of scrimmage.

Mayfield has at times been criticized for a lack of consistency. With Carolina, he has been mostly consistent, but not in the way one would hope for — he has consistently failed to impress (save a few exceptions, such as when he performed well against the Bengals, though it was in the second half of a blowout game in which starters had been pulled).

Darnold, after suffering an ankle sprain in the preseason, has yet to play this year (he gets his first start Sunday against the Denver Broncos). He could perhaps have a good game or two. But last season demonstrated that Darnold is not NFL-starting quarterback material.

Selected third by the New York Jets in the 2018 draft, Darnold has failed to live up to expectations. After three losing seasons with the Jets, there was perhaps uncertainty as to whether his lack of production was due to his own shortcomings or those of the Jets in general. But last season in Carolina showed that Darnold’s ineffectiveness was not conditional on the particular dysfunction of the Jets during his time in New York.

In regards to ability, Walker does not have a clear edge over Mayfield and Darnold. His career quarterback rating and completion percentage are in fact slightly lower than those of Mayfield and Darnold. But Walker has shown something that Mayfield and Darnold have not — a penchant for winning.

While in college, Walker delivered Temple University’s first conference title in nearly 50 years. Temple made back-to-back bowl game appearances during his junior and senior years. In 2020, the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL were 5-0 with Walker as their quarterback and he was leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Panthers, Walker has a 4-3 record as a starter. One of his losses includes a Week 8 heartbreaker against the Atlanta Falcons during which he completed a 62-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore to bring the score to a tie with seconds left in the game. Carolina would have won if kicker Eddy Pineiro converted the extra point. But the kick was backed up after Moore was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet after the touchdown and Pinero missed what had become, due to the penalty, a 48-yard extra point attempt.

Walker’s pass at the end of the game against the Falcons demonstrated his ability to make big plays. Patrick Mahomes tweeted that the pass was the “best throw of the year and not even close!”

Despite such an ability, the play calling with Walker as quarterback has, for the most part, been extremely conservative. Walker did not play well in the loss to Cincinnati. But he was not given many opportunities to throw downfield. The lack of aggressive play calling is not only constraining, it likely also affects his confidence given that it shows the coaches do not trust him enough to turn him loose.

To be fair, the play calling has been similarly conservative with Mayfield as quarterback. In last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler drew attention to a “rare throw beyond the line of scrimmage” and analyst Mark Sanchez noted that the Panthers were “using those quick throws at the line of scrimmage as an extension of the run game.”

Nonetheless, despite the similarity in play calling, Walker has a 4-3 record as a Panthers starter compared to Mayfield’s record of 1-5.

There is admittedly a sentimental reason to want to see Walker lead the Panthers to victory (even though they will not be making the playoffs this year). Mayfield was the No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft. Darnold was the No. 3 pick that same year. Walker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has the story of an underdog rather than the less sympathetic story of talent failing to live up to expectations.

Walker played poorly against the Bengals and is limited in what he can deliver for an NFL team. But he should get another opportunity to lead. It would give Panthers fans, in a season during which there has not been much to celebrate, something to cheer for while waiting for the new hope that another season will eventually bring.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.