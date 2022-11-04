Column: What is wrong with Tom Brady?

I almost feel sorry for Tom Brady. Almost.

It is hard to feel sorry for someone who has had the world at his fingertips for as long as Brady has. He has more wins than any other quarterback in NFL history. He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. He has been selected for the Pro Bowl 15 times. He has completed more passes, thrown for more yards and tossed more touchdown passes than any other quarterback in history. He is, quite simply, the greatest of all-time.

And his private life has seemingly been equally as charmed. During his time of dominance in the league, he was married to a supermodel, who made even more money than he did, and with whom he has two kids.

Most of us get some of what we want, at best, out of life. Brady, seemingly, has had it all.

But things now appear to be unravelling. Brady, at the age of 45 and in his 23rd season in the league, has lost three games in a row for the first time since 2002. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost four of their last five games. Brady now leads a team that is two games under .500 for the first time in his career.

And that is just on the field. Off the field, things do not seem to be going much better. Last week, Brady and his wife announced that their marriage, after 13 years, was over.

This has led to speculation that personal issues have affected his play. If so, it is understandable. Even the GOAT is still human, after all. Tiger Woods was never able to fully rebound from the implosion of his personal life. Among the greatest, life still happens.

Setting aside his personal life, which no one outside of it truly knows about no matter how hard the paparazzi may try, the question now for pundits, sports fans, his acolytes and detractors alike becomes whether the current slump is a speed bump or a sign of a more permanent decline. It is hard to say at this point given the relatively brief nature of the slide. But I, for one, am grudgingly not ready to count Brady out just yet.

Father Time not catching up to Brady would be far more unusual than the limitations of aging beginning to set it at this point. He has already outlasted even those who have managed to sustain productivity far beyond their physical prime.

Brett Favre made it to 41 before hanging it up. Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger both retired at the age of 39. Veteran quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, who is 38, and Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco, both of whom are 37, have struggled this year. At 45, Brady has show few, in any, signs of decline. Last season was one of his best years statistically. He threw for more completions and yards than he ever has in his career, and nearly matched season bests in other categories.

This year has been a different story as he and the Bucs, after getting off to a 2-0 start, have struggled. Is Brady finally incapable of sustaining an elite level of play, or are there extenuating circumstances that account for Tampa Bay's recent woes?

Even the best cannot go it alone. LeBron James did not win an NBA championship before teaming up with top-level talent in Miami. Michael Jordan had Scottie Pippen. Stephen Curry has Klay Thompson and Draymond Green (and even had Kevin Durant). Professional football players, one on a roster of dozens and limited to playing only on offense or defense unlike in baseball, basketball, hockey and other team sports, can individually only have a limited impact, even at the central position of quarterback.

Notably missing for Brady this year is Rob Gronkowski, one of the best, if not the best, tight ends of all-time. Gronkowski’s replacement, Cameron Brate, has been out due to a neck strain. Wide receivers Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage have all missed games due to injury. Wideout Mike Evans was suspended for a week after a fight on the field with the New Orleans Saints.

When in the game, Tampa Bay’s first-string receivers have not always come through as they should. In the Bucs’ Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Evans dropped a sure touchdown after defensive back Donte Jackson fell down in coverage, leaving Evans wide open for the score. It was, to be fair, a rare miss for Evans. But Brady could not have placed the ball any better.

As team leader, Brady should take responsibility for the Bucs’ recent losses. But the running game, which he has little control over, has been abysmal. Tampa Bay is the worst rushing team in the league.

Perhaps Brady, as a pocket passer who does not contribute to the ground game, is partly to blame. Dual-threat quarterbacks add a dimension to an offensive that Brady’s teams lack. But Brady has not needed to use his legs in the past to succeed. As long as he can get a meaningful contribution from his backs, he can do the rest. The lack of a running game enables defenses to close off the middle of the field and key on the Bucs’ passing game.

The lack of rushing production not only falls on the shoulders of the backs who carry the ball. It also falls on the offensive linemen, who Brady felt the need to berate on the sideline during the Bucs' Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Focusing on the Bucs' flaws outside of Brady’s play may seem like making excuses for someone who should bring the best out of whomever is on the team. And perhaps that, ultimately, is where Brady is coming up short this season.

Brady and Gronkowski will always be remembered as a pair. They have more postseason touchdowns than any other duo. But Brady does not need Gronkowski to be successful. In what was one of his best (if not his best) seasons in 2007 when the New England Patriots went undefeated until the Super Bowl, Gronkowski was far from New England, as a freshman at the University of Arizona.

Moving from New England to Tampa Bay and winning a Super Bowl with an entirely new cast of characters and without Bill Belichick demonstrated that Brady’s success is not dependent on one particular player, coach, or mix of players and coaches. It now remains to be seen whether Brady can succeed, at his age, on a team with as many deficiencies as the Bucs.

Exercising patience and not rushing to judgment is difficult in a tech-enabled world of 24-hour-a-day instant commentary. But five games over the span of more than 370 games over a 23-year career is a small sample. We should not yet draw any definitive conclusions based on a handful of games that may turn out to be outliers.

Brady’s recent difficulties may have made even some of his most strident detractors feel (ever so) slight pangs of sympathy for him. But if the past is any indication of what Brady can overcome, he may soon again be bedeviling his opponents around the league. And then we can go back to cursing Brady. The way, it seems, it always has been, and always should be.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.