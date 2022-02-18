Column: What I will remember about the Super Bowl

On the first play in the third quarter of last week’s Super Bowl, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped up in the pocket and delivered a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins, allowing the Bengals to take the lead. For a Bengals fan such as myself, it was certainly a memorable moment (as were many other plays in the game, even though Cincinnati lost). Having waited 33 years for my team to be back in the big game, I was, of course, eager to see what would happen. What I will remember the most, though, is not what happened in the game, but what occurred outside of it in my kitchen and living room prior to the opening kickoff and as we watched.
I will remember the food. We planned on having Cincinnati chili, buying the ingredients in advance, but decided as we prepared the appetizers that we would have more than enough without it. What better day to make a meal out of pickle chips, a blooming onion, mozzarella sticks and seven-layer dip?
I will remember preparing the appetizers with my mom. And what everyone’s favorite was, each of the four made being chosen by someone, but a slight overall preference for the dip.
I will also remember preparing the room to watch the game, getting out the two Bengals posters that we made for wild card weekend, when we were hoping that our team would win in the postseason for the first time in 31 years. With the posters placed in the windows behind the couch, and the few black and orange balloons that we dug out of the multicolor pack inflated and scattered, the atmosphere was set.
Most of all, I will remember being with family, and how we spent our time during the game together. I will remember how my older son reacted to the ups and down of the game, at the end refusing to watch, putting his head down on the couch, nervous that the Los Angeles Rams were going to score a go-ahead touchdown. I will remember that my younger son cared more about the mozzarella sticks than the game. I will remember how my dad paced behind the couch even though he is not a sports fan and prefers watching classic black and white movies over sporting events. I will remember that my older son was the same age for this year’s Super Bowl as I was when I watched the last time the Bengals were in the Super Bowl (in 1989 for Super Bowl XXIII).
And how can I forget my kids spontaneously breaking into “It’s the End of the World as We Know It” by R.E.M. after the Bengals’ loss, leading to a cathartic sing-along as we laughed at the absurdity of caring as much about a game as we did (or at least as some of us did!). The Bengals had just lost and the Rams were celebrating on the field, but we could not help but smile.
The game itself was, of course, memorable, coming down to the wire with more drama at the end than there has been in recent Super Bowls. But what I will remember most is not the gameplay or the twists and turns of the game as it progressed, but how I spent the day with those around me who gave meaning to our team playing in the Super Bowl.
Maybe I am just trying to rationalize my feelings over the Bengals’ loss. Easy to say that you do not care that much about the outcome after your team has been defeated. Perhaps had Cincinnati won with a walk-off field goal, as it did against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, the game itself would have been what I ended up most remembering.
But I doubt it. I probably, instead, would have better remembered how my older son would have reacted, likely similarly to how he did to the walk-off field goal against the Titans — which was ecstatically — than remembering the kick and the ball as it flew through the air. The celebration with loved ones around me likely would have been imprinted more in my memory than the field goal itself.
When I watched the Bengals play in the Super Bowl in 1989, I am not sure that I attributed much significance to the event. I watched, as most others did in Cincinnati, but did not think much about it after it was over (at least not initially).
It was only years later that the event felt more significant. It was the only time in my lifetime that I could remember the Bengals coming close to winning it all (Cincinnati also played in the Super Bowl in 1982, but I was only months old). More than remembering what happened in the game, thinking about it reminds me of my grandpa, who has since passed away, who would sit in his chair with his black corduroy Bengals hat on to watch while his team played.
I do not know what, if anything, my kids will remember from this year’s Super Bowl (they were born here in Hickory, but I am raising them to be Bengals fans of course!). Maybe it will not be much. But maybe they will remember that we gorged on appetizers. Or that we put the posters that we made at the beginning of the Bengals’ playoff run on display. Or that we sang “It’s the End of the World as We Know It” after the Bengals lost.
Maybe they will remember the 75-yard touchdown pass Burrow made to Higgins for the Bengals to take the lead. But then again, I doubt it. We care about whether or not our team wins, but we care more about each other. Our team being in the big game brought us closer together. And that, in the end, is the true beauty of sports.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.