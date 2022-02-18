Column: What I will remember about the Super Bowl

Maybe I am just trying to rationalize my feelings over the Bengals’ loss. Easy to say that you do not care that much about the outcome after your team has been defeated. Perhaps had Cincinnati won with a walk-off field goal, as it did against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, the game itself would have been what I ended up most remembering.

But I doubt it. I probably, instead, would have better remembered how my older son would have reacted, likely similarly to how he did to the walk-off field goal against the Titans — which was ecstatically — than remembering the kick and the ball as it flew through the air. The celebration with loved ones around me likely would have been imprinted more in my memory than the field goal itself.

When I watched the Bengals play in the Super Bowl in 1989, I am not sure that I attributed much significance to the event. I watched, as most others did in Cincinnati, but did not think much about it after it was over (at least not initially).