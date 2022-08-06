Column: What does it take to three-peat?

On April 13, 1982, the New York Islanders trailed the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 with less than five minutes to go in a deciding Game 5 of the divisional semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Islanders were coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup championship seasons.

After finishing first in their division with 43 points more than the Penguins (the worst team in the division to make the playoffs that year), the Islanders were the clear favorites going into the series. New York dominated the first two games before the Penguins battled back, winning the next two in Pittsburgh.

The Islanders were now on the brink of elimination. Hopes of a three-peat appeared to be all but dashed.

The Islanders’ Mike McEwen scored on a power play to bring the game within a goal. Still, time was winding down. Two and a half more minutes and the Penguins would be moving on to the next round.

Then something unexpected happened. During a routine dump-in to the Islander’s offensive zone, the puck took a “crazy bounce” (as Islanders defenseman Ken Morrow described it) off the boards over goalie Randy Carlyle’s stick. It ended up in front of John Tonelli, who put the puck in the back of the net. The game was now headed into overtime.

The Penguins came inches away from winning in OT. On a three-on-one breakaway, Mike Bullard faked a shot, maneuvered around the Islanders' remaining defenseman, and with Islanders goalie Billy Smith out of position, had an open opportunity. But Bullard misfired — the puck deflected off the goalpost, and the game continued.

Shortly after Bullard’s miss, Tonelli scored again, this time the game-winner, and New York moved on to the division finals. After defeating the Rangers and then sweeping the Nordiques, the Islanders were three-peat champions. They won a fourth consecutive Stanley Cup in 1983, solidifying their status as a hockey dynasty.

This year, the Tampa Bay Lightning attempted to become the first NHL team to three-peat since the Islanders' dynasty of the early 1980s. The Lightning came close, but lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. Four decades on, no team has been able to match the Islanders’ streak.

Why is it so difficult to three-peat? How did the Islanders do it?

The Islanders' come-from-behind Game 5 victory against the Penguins in 1982 points to one of the necessary elements of a dynastic run — good luck/fortune. The Islanders would not have made it to overtime in Game 5 if the puck had not taken an unlikely bounce off the boards near the end of regulation.

“The hockey gods smiled on us that day,” Islanders star center Bryan Trottier mused, reflecting back on the game. “Talk about being lucky,” left winger Clark Gillies put more bluntly. After the fortuitous goal near the end of regulation, in the overtime period, “he (Bullard of the Penguins) just totally screwed up and hit the goalpost and we ended up winning the game.”

Luck/fortune is of course only part of the equation. Talent is needed and several things must fall in line to have sustained success. The Islanders managed to win four consecutive championships due to a combination of factors that included such things as finding the right coach, building balance through the draft and focusing on team goals over individual accomplishments.

The Islanders were established as an NHL franchise in 1972. In their inaugural season, they won only 12 games. The Islanders did not have a good roster. Coming into the NHL during the World Hockey Association’s inaugural year, New York had to compete with the new league for players. Almost half of the players the Islanders selected in the expansion draft were lost to the WHA.

Coaching was initially a problem. The Islanders' first coach was Phil Goyette. He has been described by Islanders players on the team at that time as someone who was “out of his league,” and someone for whom it was “evident he was brand new” at coaching. Goyette had difficulty communicating with the players, according to Islanders general manager Bill Torrey, who fired Goyette before the end of the first season.

Torrey hired Al Arbour to be the Islanders’ coach for their second season. Arbour, a former NHL player who won the Stanley Cup with two different teams (the Chicago Blackhawks in 1961 and the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1962), knew the game well. And his strengths as a coach extended far beyond teaching technique and strategic game planning.

Arbour was, above all, a leader who knew how to instill team discipline and motivate players based on individual predispositions and needs. Similar to high-intensity coaches such as Bobby Knight, Arbour was a coach who pushed his players to their limits to get the most out of them, demanding hard work and holding high standards. He has been described by those who played for him as someone who was a “great motivator.” He challenged everybody, including the team’s stars, who he did not provide with special treatment or show favoritism towards.

Arbour was attuned to what made his players “tick.“ He adapted his coaching to what was needed based on the situation that his team faced and what individual players would respond to. As Islanders television broadcaster Jiggs McDonald put it, “Al knew what buttons to push. ... He knew what he could get out of his players — if it took an arm around the shoulder, a pat on the back ... or if he had to bark at them.” Arbour “knew certain guys he could go after, and certain guys he just couldn’t go near,” according to Islanders winger Billy Harris.

Arbour cared for his players and instilled core values in them. He insisted on prioritizing the team over individual accomplishments. He was well-respected, viewed by many as a “father figure.” The players' reverence for him was such that they would “go through the wall for him,” according to Islanders center Lorne Henning.

It can be difficult to assess the importance of coaching in professional sports. Athletes who reach the pro ranks are highly skilled with a demonstrated capability of thriving in a competitive environment. They should be able to perform effectively regardless of who is holding the clipboard.

Some coaches such as Phil Jackson and Bill Belichick have had more success than others. But Jackson had Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen while coaching the Chicago Bulls, and Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers. Belichick had Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. Which poses the question: does coaching make a difference or are some team’s destined for greatness given their talent level regardless of who the coach might happen to be?

The Islanders’ success was bracketed by Arbour’s tenure as coach, suggesting that his presence had a significant impact. Prior to his arrival in New York, the Islanders were dreadful. When Arbour became the head coach, New York’s fortunes began to turn around. After his first year, the Islanders had a winning season every year from 1974 until Arbour’s retirement in 1986. They won 19 consecutive playoff series and a string of four straight Stanley Cups. After Arbour retired, the Islanders struggled. They have not won a Stanley Cup championship, conference championship or even a division championship since.

Arbour was not the only important leader in the Islanders organization. With Bill Torrey, the Islanders had “one of the smartest executives in history,” according to Islanders television broadcaster Stan Fischler. Known as “The Architect,” Torrey has been credited with building New York’s dynasty.

In doing so, Torrey relied heavily on Islanders scout Jimmy Devellano, who had an eye for acquiring players with talents others did not initially recognize. Devellano was “an amazing talent, in terms of recognizing talent,” as defenseman Jean Potvin put it. In 1974, for example, after being passed over in the first round, the Islanders drafted Trottier, who became the best all-around player on the team.

The Islanders built a balanced team patiently through the draft. Along with excelling in identifying talent, Devellano knew how to fit the disparate pieces of a team together.

Devellano later repeated his success in Detroit, where he was responsible for drafting players such as Henrik Zetterberg, Johan Franzén, Pavel Datsyuk and others in later rounds. The Red Wings went on to win four Stanley Cup championships (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008). Devellano’s success in Detroit demonstrated that his success with the Islanders was not a fluke or due to a unique set of circumstances in New York.

Despite coming up short of a championship in the late 1970s, the Islanders stayed the course. The team suffered a particularly difficult loss in Game 7 of the quarterfinals against the Maple Leafs in 1978, creating pressure to shake things up. But management resisted the urge to do so, with Devellano reasoning that when a team such as the Islanders fell short in the playoffs, “You didn’t finish first overall in the regular by accident, OK? Just tweak your team. Add a piece or two. Don’t tear it apart.”

So instead of an overhaul, adjustments were made. The captaincy shifted from Eddie Westfall to Gillies before settling on Denis Potvin, who remained captain through the Islanders’ dynastic reign. The team acquired Butch Goring, Gord Lane, Dave Langevin, Ken Morrow and Duane Sutter prior to the 1980 season, giving New York the final “pieces of the puzzle.”

Teams need talent to win championships, which the Islanders had in Trottier, who could “do it all” (as his coaches and peers have attested); Mike Bossy, a “quintessential goal scorer” (as teammate Gillies put it); and Denis Potvin, a well-rounded defenseman (“he scored, he intimidated physically, he led,” according to fellow defenseman Morrow). But star players cannot do it alone.

Bob Nystrom, Gillies and Lane brought a physicality to the team that the Islanders would have otherwise lacked. Goring, Tonelli and others accepted being role players without ego getting in the way. Trottier, Bossy and the other “stars” were undoubtedly instrumental to the Islanders’ success. But the overall makeup of the team was important. “That’s what made us a dynasty — the depth of everybody else,” Langevin maintains.

With that said, some positions are more important than others in sports. It is difficult to have long-term success in football without a steady hand at quarterback. Weak pitching can stymie otherwise capable baseball teams. In hockey, protecting the net is particularly important. No matter how many goals a team can score, a championship may remain out of reach due to weak goaltending.

Islanders goalie Smith is not known as being one of the most talented goalies to have played the game of hockey. But he knew how to turn it on at the right time. Smith is remembered as “The Greatest Money Goalie in the History of the Game.” “The bigger the game, the better he played,” as Trottier has put it. “In the regular season he was an OK goaltender. When there was money on the line, there was nobody better,” Lane has attested.

Like Smith, the Islanders, as a team, knew when to buckle down. Maintaining excellent consistently over a period of years is of course difficult. After winning three championships in a row, the shortened offseasons began taking a toll on the Islanders. The team struggled at the beginning of the 1982-83 season, leaving some to wonder whether the dynastic run was coming to an end. But they were able to turn it around and gather some steam heading into the playoffs. “You could just see it through March — we’re getting better and better. By the time the playoffs rolled around, we knew we were going to win,” defenseman Mike McEwen recalled.

Winning can provide teams with self-propelled inertia that is difficult to stop. After winning their first championship, the Islanders had a “confidence” (a term that has been used repeatedly by players reflecting back on the dynasty) that they had previously lacked. Knowing that they were capable of winning the Stanley Cup eased self-doubt.

Winning can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. “We just expected to win,” Lane said. And they did. Accomplishing something significant, of course, requires much more than simply believing oneself to be capable of doing so. Nonetheless, when a team collectively believes it will win, it will play to that expectation.

Stringing together multiple championship titles is exceedingly difficult. Whereas the Islanders won the Stanley Cup four years in a row, the Lightning failed to three-peat this past season.

There are several ways that teams may be derailed from repeating championships. In next week’s column, I will explore some of the common pitfalls on the road to dynastic glory.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.