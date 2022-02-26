Column: Visiting Cameron Indoor was an experience I'll never forget

Cross one off the bucket list. Earlier this month, for the first time in my life, I got the chance to be inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Back in January, I submitted a credential request to take photos during the Duke men’s basketball team’s Feb. 15 game against Wake Forest. A week before the game, my request was approved.
As a lifelong Duke fan, it was an absolute honor being in the same building as the Blue Devils’ legendary head coach, Mike Krzyzewski. Even though the 75-year-old ultimately spent the second half back in the locker room with an illness — associate head coach and soon-to-be head coach Jon Scheyer led the team in his absence — I got to witness one heck of a college basketball game.
They seated me on the court right behind one of the baskets, and in the first half Duke shot 47.1% (16 of 34) with six 3-pointers as it built a 42-33 advantage at the break. AJ Griffin scored all 12 of his points in the opening half as he knocked down three shots from long range, while Mark Williams threw down a couple of vicious dunks right in front of me.
Duke led by as many as 19 points just over five minutes into the second half, but sloppy play on the Blue Devils’ part and an inspired effort by the Wake Forest side allowed the Demon Deacons to come all the way back and tie things at 74-all on a pair of free throws from Alondes Williams with 17.5 seconds remaining. Nevertheless, Duke survived and escaped with a 76-74 victory when Paolo Banchero missed a shot that was dunked in by Mark Williams with 0.4 seconds left.
My heart almost stopped when Wake Forest’s Damari Monsanto took the ensuing inbounds pass and hurled a one-handed prayer to the other end. Although his attempt seemed to be a bit late, he nearly banked it in right in front of me as the “Cameron Crazies” — Duke’s nickname for its rambunctious fans — were for a second about as quiet as they had been all night.
Speaking of Mark Williams, he was as impressive as any player I saw on Feb. 15. The 7-footer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, finished with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and he also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Duke junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. also scored 16 points to go with six boards and five assists, while Banchero had 13 points and six assists, Griffin had 12 points and six boards and Jeremy Roach had 10 points. On the other side, the Demon Deacons were led by 19 points and 10 rebounds from Jake LaRavia, who made all four of his 3-point attempts, with Alondes Williams adding 18 points, four rebounds and four assists and Dallas Walton finishing with 17 points.
It wasn’t the Blue Devils’ best performance of the season, but it was one I’ll certainly never forget. Duke entered Saturday night’s road game at Syracuse ranked seventh in the country with an overall record of 24-4 and a league-leading mark of 14-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, and the Blue Devils are one of the favorites to win the national championship in what will be Coach K’s final season.
In a career that has spanned nearly five decades, Krzyzewski has won an NCAA-record 1,194 games and five national titles — he guided Duke to championships in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015 — while totaling 12 Final Four appearances. The Blue Devils have won 12 ACC regular-season titles and 15 ACC tournament championships, becoming one of the most successful programs in all of college sports.
And while my time seeing Coach K on the sideline was cut short due to an illness — I’m glad he’s doing better, by the way — he will forever be one of the individuals I respect the most in the world of sports. I have wanted to attend a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium for many years, but knowing that he’ll be retiring at season’s end made me decide that this was the year to make it happen.
Now I just hope Duke gives him the storybook ending he deserves. Nothing is promised, especially when it comes to March Madness, but Krzyzewski is only three wins away from becoming the first men’s basketball coach to win 100 NCAA tournament games.
Here’s to hoping the Blue Devils can get him past that century mark.
