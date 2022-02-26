Column: Visiting Cameron Indoor was an experience I'll never forget

Cross one off the bucket list. Earlier this month, for the first time in my life, I got the chance to be inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Back in January, I submitted a credential request to take photos during the Duke men’s basketball team’s Feb. 15 game against Wake Forest. A week before the game, my request was approved.

As a lifelong Duke fan, it was an absolute honor being in the same building as the Blue Devils’ legendary head coach, Mike Krzyzewski. Even though the 75-year-old ultimately spent the second half back in the locker room with an illness — associate head coach and soon-to-be head coach Jon Scheyer led the team in his absence — I got to witness one heck of a college basketball game.

They seated me on the court right behind one of the baskets, and in the first half Duke shot 47.1% (16 of 34) with six 3-pointers as it built a 42-33 advantage at the break. AJ Griffin scored all 12 of his points in the opening half as he knocked down three shots from long range, while Mark Williams threw down a couple of vicious dunks right in front of me.