Column: Two paths, one destination for Bengals and Rams

A final destination with much different paths. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Both teams have arrived. But the roads they have traversed is a study in contrasts.
The Rams have taken what might be called the “Big City, Buy Big” approach to the top. In making their way to the Super Bowl, the Rams acquired some of the league’s most recognizable stars through big sum deals, going all in on winning now rather than building more slowly by developing players from within the organization.
This approach is not new. In 2010, LeBron James announced that he would be taking his talents to South Beach to team up with fellow stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The “Big Three” won back-to-back championships in Miami. Their approach of concentrating oversized talent on a single team (in a well-off megacity) has since been followed by the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in basketball, and the New York Yankees (for whom this was perhaps not particularly new for) and Los Angeles Dodgers in baseball.
The pooling of superstar talent has been most common in the NBA. Kevin Durant joined Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the Warriors after they were already NBA champions. Durant later moved to Brooklyn, partnering with James Harden — who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday — and Kyrie Irving (Blake Griffin also has joined, though his star has now faded). The Rockets previously paired Harden with Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. The Lakers have compiled a veteran future Hall of Famers roster of stars featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.
In baseball, the Yankees have used their outsized payroll in recent years to acquire Gerrit Cole, Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo and DJ LeMahieu, among others. The Dodgers have made trades for star players such as Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer and Trevor Bauer.
The Rams, for their part, have made some big-name acquisitions to build their team. In 2019, outspoken cornerback Jalen Ramsey was picked up from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for draft picks. The Rams later extended his contract, making him the highest-paid defensive back ever.
Acquisitions for this season have included star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl MVP winning and perennial All-Pro defensive player Von Miller and comeback specialist quarterback Matthew Stafford (who has broken several NFL records despite playing for the lowly Detroit Lions). Other notable earlier additions include tackle Andrew Whitworth, the most-veteran lineman in the league (traded from none other than the Bengals), and wide receiver Robert Woods.
Los Angeles, to be fair, has also to some extent built its team through the draft and development of players from within the organization. Most notably, in 2017, the Rams drafted Cooper Kupp, arguably the best receiver in the league as his triple crown in receiving (leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns) this year has demonstrated. And Aaron Donald, arguably the best defensive player if not overall player in the league, was drafted by the Rams in 2014 when they were still located in St. Louis.
Los Angeles has nonetheless been able to attract talent in a way that smaller budget teams in less glamorous cities might not be able. Big cities have big budgets. The Rams now play in high-tech, futuristic-looking, $5 billion dollar SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles provides opportunities and amenities star players may find appealing. Rob Lowe, Jessica Alba, Cedric the Entertainer, Magic Johnson and Leonardo DiCaprio were sighted at the NFC championship game in Los Angeles. There were no such sightings at the AFC championship game in Kansas City.
The road to the Super Bowl for Cincinnati has been less star-studded. The Bengals initially relied on the draft to rebuild. Cincinnati’s future began to look brighter when quarterback Joe Burrow was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, followed by wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft. Burrow and Chase have been key to the Bengals' success, becoming one of the league’s best pass-catch duos.
Improved prospects likely helped Cincinnati attract others through trades such as defensive end Trey Hendrickson from the New Orleans Saints, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the Dallas Cowboys and cornerback Mike Hilton from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Such players have been key additions. But they are not recognized as elite-level talent, as Ramsey is at the cornerback position for the Rams. And they're not as recognizable as players such as Beckham, who has been asked by ABC to be on the reality television show “Dancing with the Stars,” and Miller, who has been featured on the program.
The city of Cincinnati, a hardworking German Midwestern town, has its charms, though not the glamour of Los Angeles. The Bengals are a “small market” team by professional sports standards. The only pro sports championships that the city has had to celebrate have come from the Cincinnati Reds, who last won the World Series in 1990.
The Rams and Bengals are both deserving of being in the Super Bowl. Each team has earned hard-fought victories in their respective conferences to make it to the top. But in the end, there can only be one winner.
Whose side are you on? David’s or Goliath’s? Do you side with rags to riches, or riches to more riches? Is it more inspiring to battle your own way up to the top, or to use a privileged position to keep up-and-comers down? I don’t know about you, but I know how I would answer such questions.
Who Dey.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.