Column: Two paths, one destination for Bengals and Rams

A final destination with much different paths. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Both teams have arrived. But the roads they have traversed is a study in contrasts.

The Rams have taken what might be called the “Big City, Buy Big” approach to the top. In making their way to the Super Bowl, the Rams acquired some of the league’s most recognizable stars through big sum deals, going all in on winning now rather than building more slowly by developing players from within the organization.

This approach is not new. In 2010, LeBron James announced that he would be taking his talents to South Beach to team up with fellow stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The “Big Three” won back-to-back championships in Miami. Their approach of concentrating oversized talent on a single team (in a well-off megacity) has since been followed by the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in basketball, and the New York Yankees (for whom this was perhaps not particularly new for) and Los Angeles Dodgers in baseball.