Column: Tough early schedule will prepare Michigan State for March

A few stand out from the rest. The University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball team has the highest winning percentage in Division I basketball history, has made more NCAA tournament appearances than any other team and has won eight championships. Gonzaga University has appeared in 23 straight NCAA tournaments, progressed to the Elite Eight in four out of the last seven seasons (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021) and was last year’s national runner-up. Villanova University has appeared in the NCAA tournament nearly 40 times, including 16 of the last 18 seasons, and has won two out of the past six NCAA titles (2016, 2018). Such schools, along with Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and a few others, are the “blue bloods” of college basketball.

Some teams shy away from playing the elite teams early in the college basketball season, preferring instead to build confidence by playing weaker teams against which the likelihood of winning is greater. Not so for the Michigan State Spartans, led by head coach Tom Izzo. Already this season, MSU has played against Kentucky, Gonzaga and Villanova, as well as matching up against the 18th-ranked University of Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational (the Crimson Tide are now 11th in the rankings).

The Spartans did not emerge from such battles unscathed. MSU fell to then-No. 2 Gonzaga by one point playing on the Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Veteran’s Day and lost to Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational on Thanksgiving. That left the Spartans with a 5-2 record up through the holiday, and they suffered their third loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame on Wednesday, long prior to the madness that will eventually envelop college basketball come springtime.

Michigan State is at times overshadowed by its resource rich in-state rival, the University of Michigan. But the Spartans' success and consistency in NCAA basketball places the program on par with top basketball programs in the country. MSU has appeared in 24 consecutive NCAA tournaments, the second-longest streak behind Kansas, has made 13 Sweet Sixteen appearances and eight Final Four appearances since 1999, and has won two national titles (1979, 2000). It has not, of course, always been easy sailing. In 2020, the Spartans squeaked into the NCAA tournament by winning a “play-in” game after finishing with a below .500 winning percentage in the Big Ten for the first time under Coach Izzo. The Spartans have nonetheless demonstrated time and again that they are a late-season and tournament force to be reckoned with under Izzo’s leadership.

Scheduling tough early-season games is one of the reasons MSU has had consistent late-season success. Izzo uses early matchups against the best programs in the country as testing grounds for each year’s newly modified team. Players gain experience in what it takes to compete against elite teams. Sometimes the Spartans win, providing a boost of confidence. Sometimes they lose, and in the process begin to build fortitude, resilience and grit. The Spartans enter the tournament each year facing fewer surprises than most others, knowing the level at which they must perform in order to beat the best.

Some teams, such as Gonzaga, face less challenging regular season opponents, partly due to no fault of their own. The West Coast Conference, which Gonzaga competes in, is notably weaker than the Big Ten (which features midwestern powerhouses Indiana University, Ohio State University and Michigan, among others). Though Gonzaga currently has been ranked in consecutive national polls longer than any other NCAA Division I basketball team, the Bulldogs have yet to win a national championship.

MSU started this year’s regular season unranked, having lost several key players, including Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham. The Spartans lack a clear “star” player this year. MSU has nonetheless started out strong, nearly defeating Gonzaga and beating Kentucky in double overtime in the Champions Classic.

Making it to the NCAA tournament this year will require a teamwide effort. Senior Joey Hauser has had a couple of standout games. But the Spartans will need contributions from an ensemble cast. When Hauser was held to only two points in the near-win against Gonzaga, each of MSU’s other four other starters (Malik Hall, AJ Hoggard, Mady Sissoko and Tyson Walker) posted double figures in points, picking up the slack.

Playing Kentucky, Gonzaga and Villanova all before Thanksgiving is not for the faint of heart. Any team going up against such teams early in the season is unlikely to emerge without a few battle scars. But more important than winning early battles is winning the war.

College basketball can be highly unpredictable. Success at the end of the season is never guaranteed. But at least when they get there, the Spartans will be battle-tested.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.