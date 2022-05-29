Column: Time flies when you’re having fun

Life isn’t always fun. We all go through trials and tribulations, and I am no different.

But the last few weeks have been a blast. My marriage is in a great place, I’m enjoying my weekly time spent playing pickup basketball with friends — our YMCA 30-and-over basketball league begins in July — and my workload is slowing down.

We all need a break, and while I’m privileged to write about supremely talented high school and college teams and athletes, it’s nice to reset a bit during the summer and prepare for another busy year of sports. When school is out, I am able to spend more time with my wife, Christine, and our dog, Cooper, who is always there to happily greet us no matter what kind of day we’ve had.

My family is really what keeps me going during the hard times. The presence of Jesus Christ in my life is also essential, and Christine and I recently joined a new church after not attending in-person services for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I can’t stress enough how important it is to fellowship with other believers. Online church services are an amazing tool and should stick around forever, but you simply can’t replace the feeling of physically being in the house of the Lord.

I have also had more time to devote to my podcast, “4 Quarters with Josh McKinney,” as of late. I started it shortly after the onset of COVID in the United States, but eventually found myself struggling to put out new episodes once life returned to more of a normal state.

Speaking of “4 Quarters with Josh McKinney,” you can find it pretty much wherever you listen to your podcasts (Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, etc.). I just recorded my 56th episode — my show centers around sports and professional wrestling, but occasionally delves into other topics — and it’s been great to get back to a more regular release schedule over the past three months.

I’ll be on vacation this week as my wife, her parents and a couple of other family members are set for a cruise that will include stops in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before returning next weekend. Before we leave, I would like to thank those who will be stepping up in my absence to make sure the sports section keeps rolling.

The hope is that I’ll come back refreshed and ready to return to my normal duties as the sports editor. I’m approaching three years at the Hickory Daily Record in July — July will also bring about my seventh wedding anniversary and the 12th anniversary of my first date with Christine — so I guess time really does fly when you’re having fun.

I will also be 32 on Wednesday, and while reaching Year 30 a couple of years ago wasn’t easy for me, I think perhaps I’m finally starting to come to grips with the fact that getting older doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing. After all, being in my 30s means I can play in the aforementioned 30-and-over league, which was a ton of fun in 2021.

And like I said at the beginning of this column, the last few weeks have been a blast as well. Sometimes I forget how blessed I am, but when I look around at all that I have, I see God’s fingerprints all over my life.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

