Column: The quarterbacks who defined an era

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing the Los Angeles Rams by 24 points in the third quarter of this year’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game, Tom Brady’s season appeared to be over. But as the Bucs crept back into the game (and viewers were reminded of Super Bowl LI when Brady brought his team back from a 25-point deficit to win), it seemed that the expected unexpected would happen yet again — Brady, master of the postseason, would show why he is the greatest to ever play the game and engineer a comeback.
Instead, the Bucs fell just short. Rams kicker Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal as time expired and the Rams advanced to the NFC championship game, ending the Bucs' season. Less than 10 days later, Brady announced his retirement.
Brady calling it quits marks the end of an era. Drafted in 2000, Brady was part of a turn-of-the-century generation of quarterbacks that included the Manning brothers (Peyton drafted in 1998, Eli in 2004), Drew Brees (drafted in 2001), Ben Roethlisberger (drafted in 2004) and Philip Rivers (drafted in 2004). With Roethlisberger also retiring this year, they are all now out of the league. How will they be remembered?
The standout turn-of-the-century quarterback draftees (the Mannings, Brady, Brees, Rivers and Roethlisberger) statistically eclipsed previous quarterback cohorts, their time in the NFL being marked by consistent play over the course of lengthy careers. They are all in the top 10 in career statistics for passes completed, passes attempted, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Excluding Eli, the other five are in the top six in each category. The only other quarterbacks among them in career statistics are Brett Favre, in the third or fourth spot for each category, and Dan Marino who is sixth in passing attempts.
Though Favre’s career statistics are comparable to those of the turn-of-the-century draftees, his big numbers came at a price. Favre has thrown more interceptions and fumbled the ball more than any other NFL player. He was a gunslinger and a gambler who played like a “kid in the backyard,” which allowed for big gains but also led to costly mistakes.
The turn-of-the-century draftees were more accurate and protective of the ball. Except for Eli, they had greater precision than Favre, each in the top 20 for completion percentage (Favre is at the bottom of the top 40, tied with Jay Cutler). None of the turn-of-the-century draftees are in the top 10 for interceptions or top five for fumbles, except for Peyton Manning who is in the top 10 for interceptions (ranking at number nine), but much lower on the list for the most fumbles (ranking at the bottom of the top 60).
The turn-of-the-century draftees’ careers roughly coincided and peaked around the same time. Favre does not have an as easily identifiable cohort. In his prime in the mid- to late 1990s, he played later than quarterbacks such as Joe Montana and Marino, and peaked before Brady and his cohort entered the league. Other great quarterbacks from the 90s, such as Troy Aikman and Steve Young, do not have comparable career statistics to Favre. The first two decades of the 21st century represented a golden era of quarterback play in the NFL.
It was a time that featured, among other things, a rivalry between arguably the two greatest quarterbacks of all-time — Brady and Manning (both are in the top four in career statistics for completions, attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns). Their careers largely coincided (Brady played from 2000-2021, Manning from 1998-2015), providing an opportunity to witness two of the greatest to have ever played the game go head-to-head against one another. Though they did not play in the same division, they played in the same conference and faced off in the postseason five times. Four of the five games were for the AFC title.
The turn-of-the-century draftees dominated the postseason. In 15 out of 16 seasons from 2004-19, at least one of the quarterbacks from the cohort played in the Super Bowl, winning 12 championships (Brady five, the Manning brothers two apiece, Roethlisberger two and Brees one). The teams that they played for rarely missed the postseason.
And when it comes to postseason play, Brady, of course, was unparalleled. He finished his career with nearly double the number of postseason victories and Super Bowl championships as the quarterback with the next most (with 35 postseason wins and Montana in second with 16, and seven Super Bowl victories and Montana again in second with four). It is unlikely that his postseason success will ever be matched or surpassed.
It is also perhaps unlikely that any other generation of quarterbacks will match or surpass the excellence, longevity and success of the turn-of-the-century draftees. There will always be standout quarterbacks that emerge. But will a group of standouts emerge simultaneously that rival one another for historic greatness?
There currently is a new crop of quarterbacks who entered the league around the same time — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, among others — who are quickly compiling wins and building their resumes. Perhaps one day they will be remembered as being as historically great as, or even better than, the turn-of-the-century draftees.
It’s a high mountain to climb. Let the chase to catch the best begin.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.