Column: The quarterbacks who defined an era

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing the Los Angeles Rams by 24 points in the third quarter of this year’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game, Tom Brady’s season appeared to be over. But as the Bucs crept back into the game (and viewers were reminded of Super Bowl LI when Brady brought his team back from a 25-point deficit to win), it seemed that the expected unexpected would happen yet again — Brady, master of the postseason, would show why he is the greatest to ever play the game and engineer a comeback.

Instead, the Bucs fell just short. Rams kicker Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal as time expired and the Rams advanced to the NFC championship game, ending the Bucs' season. Less than 10 days later, Brady announced his retirement.

Brady calling it quits marks the end of an era. Drafted in 2000, Brady was part of a turn-of-the-century generation of quarterbacks that included the Manning brothers (Peyton drafted in 1998, Eli in 2004), Drew Brees (drafted in 2001), Ben Roethlisberger (drafted in 2004) and Philip Rivers (drafted in 2004). With Roethlisberger also retiring this year, they are all now out of the league. How will they be remembered?