Column: Thanks for the memories, JJ, and happy retirement

Not only that, but Redick is also 17th all-time in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.5%, meaning he’s one of only four players in NBA history to rank in the top 20 in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage. The others are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kyle Korver, three deadly shooters in their own right.

But those are all stats, and while stats are nice, what really matters is the impact you have on others. Former teammates have spoken of Redick’s relentless work ethic and willingness to offer advice, and I’ve never heard any of his NBA colleagues utter a bad word about the guy.

And like I said, he just so happens to be my favorite basketball player ever. Like him, I’m a white guy who grew up as a shooter — technically I played in the post when I first started competing in organized ball, but most of my teammates soon outgrew me — spending countless hours in the backyard pretending I was him.

I could never shoot the ball like him, that’s for sure. I don’t think I would be here right now if I could. But he made me strive to become better, and he still does.