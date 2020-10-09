Column: Senior Spotlights are back, and so are Cam Newton and the Braves

If you were a fan of the Senior Spotlights we ran this past spring highlighting many of the local high school seniors who had their final prep seasons canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re in luck. The Hickory Daily Record is bringing back Senior Spotlights within the next week or so as the state prepares to return to play next month.
Since these features were so well-received earlier this year, we decided that resuming them on a regular basis was the right call, at least for the 2020-21 school year. North Carolina’s student-athletes will be playing shorter seasons that consist of conference-only schedules, so this is a way to shine a bigger light on some of Catawba County’s best and brightest young sports stars.
So far we have only reached out to the local volleyball coaches, and we have already heard back from a few players. Since volleyball and cross country will be the first sports to begin, we figured it was reasonable to start with them, so we will also be reaching out to the local cross country coaches soon as well. From there, the other sports will follow as each season approaches.
As was the case this past spring, we could use your help. If you are a student-athlete or if you’re a coach, parent or other family member, please send an email to jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com and/or sports@hickoryrecord.com with the student-athlete’s name, school, sport and email address so that we can contact as many seniors as possible for these Senior Spotlight features.
These features are fun to write, and we hope they’re also fun to read. The feedback has been extremely positive in the past, which is a major reason why we are resuming Senior Spotlights very soon.
Newton off to promising start with Patriots
Cam Newton is one of the most polarizing professional athletes in the world, but I’ve been a fan since the first time he put on a Carolina Panthers uniform in 2011. I think the way he was cast aside by the team’s front office was wrong, but I’m very happy that he landed with the New England Patriots, who are the perfect fit for him at this point in his career.
Despite missing the Patriots’ most recent game after testing positive for COVID-19, Newton has certainly looked like the frontrunner for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award during the early part of the 2020 season. I predicted that he would win the award long before I knew which team he would play for, and I’m even more confident in that prognostication after watching his first three games as New England’s starting quarterback.
Thus far, Newton has completed a career-high 68.1% of his passes for 714 yards and two touchdowns. His 7.8 yards per completion represent his highest mark in that category since the 2015 season, when he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and led Carolina to the Super Bowl.
Also, this just in: Newton can still run the ball. The 31-year-old has 35 carries for 149 yards and four scores, which is tied with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for the second-most rushing TDs in the NFL.
That’s pretty good for a guy who is “washed up,” don’t you think?
In my estimation, Newton’s best years could be ahead of him, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the NFL. And while the Panthers are surprisingly 2-2 this year — just like the Patriots — the way they mishandled the former No. 1 overall draft pick is still a bit of a sore spot for yours truly.
Braves preparing to face Dodgers in NLCS
The last time the Atlanta Braves won a playoff series before beating the Cincinnati Reds in this year’s National League Wild Card Series, I was 11 years old. At that time, I certainly didn’t think I would be 30 before they would win another one, but here we are.
Not only did the Braves sweep the Reds’ in their best-of-three series, but they also swept the Miami Marlins — who had previously never lost a postseason series — in their best-of-five NL Division Series. Therefore, Atlanta will now turn its attention to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series, which begins Monday in Arlington, Texas.
That series will be tough, but let’s look at what the Braves have already accomplished while winning their first five games of this year’s playoffs. While their vaunted offense has done enough to get the job done, it’s the pitching staff that has been most impressive.
Here are some of the key numbers for Atlanta pitchers thus far:
• MLB-low 0.92 team ERA
• MLB-low .169 batting average against
• MLB-high 4 shutouts
• 1 run allowed by the bullpen in 20 1/3 innings
• Average age of 24.3 among their three starting pitchers
Most people expected the Braves’ bats to show up in October, but their hurlers have been incredible over the first two weeks of the playoffs. Meanwhile, catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been Atlanta’s biggest standout at the plate, batting .421 with eight hits including two home runs and two doubles to go with seven RBIs.
NL MVP candidate Freddie Freeman only has three hits in five games, although two of them came in the Braves’ most recent contest. And despite hitting .273, Ronald Acuna Jr. has a team-high 11 strikeouts to lead a club that entered Friday with an MLB-high 63 punchouts.
So far the brilliance of the Braves’ pitching staff — which includes starters Max Fried (26 years old), Ian Anderson (22) and Kyle Wright (25) — has masked the team’s inability to make contact at times. But now that Atlanta is in the “Final Four” for the first time since 2001, it will need more consistency from its offense to get past the top-seeded Dodgers.
Whatever transpires in the next round, the Braves appear to have a bright future. I’m extremely excited about this young team.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
