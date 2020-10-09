Column: Senior Spotlights are back, and so are Cam Newton and the Braves

If you were a fan of the Senior Spotlights we ran this past spring highlighting many of the local high school seniors who had their final prep seasons canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re in luck. The Hickory Daily Record is bringing back Senior Spotlights within the next week or so as the state prepares to return to play next month.

Since these features were so well-received earlier this year, we decided that resuming them on a regular basis was the right call, at least for the 2020-21 school year. North Carolina’s student-athletes will be playing shorter seasons that consist of conference-only schedules, so this is a way to shine a bigger light on some of Catawba County’s best and brightest young sports stars.

So far we have only reached out to the local volleyball coaches, and we have already heard back from a few players. Since volleyball and cross country will be the first sports to begin, we figured it was reasonable to start with them, so we will also be reaching out to the local cross country coaches soon as well. From there, the other sports will follow as each season approaches.