Column: Ronnie Lott is a champion on and off the field

This past Thursday, I had the honor of meeting former NFL player Ronnie Lott, who flew in from California to speak to the Lenoir-Rhyne football team ahead of its homecoming game against Newberry. The 12th-ranked Bears face the 16th-ranked Wolves today at 2 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.

A consensus All-American at the University of Southern California in 1980, Lott was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the eighth overall pick in the 1981 NFL draft. The defensive back made an immediate impact during his rookie season with the 49ers, recording 89 tackles, seven interceptions — including three pick-sixes — and two fumbles for the eventual Super Bowl champions.

San Francisco would win additional Super Bowls in 1985, 1989 and 1990, and Lott would go on to have a legendary career. A member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he played 14 seasons in the NFL (1981-90 with the 49ers, 1991-92 with the Los Angeles Raiders, 1993-94 with the New York Jets) and became known as one of the hardest hitters in league history.

In 2003, Lenoir-Rhyne’s football program established a weekly award called the Heavy Hitter Award in honor of Lott. The award is sponsored by Southside Power and Fitness, which makes a contribution to Habitat for Humanity in the name of each week’s winner. An annual award is also presented.

According to Lott, who has visited Lenoir-Rhyne numerous times over the years, “a heavy hitter is not just being a heavy hitter on the field. It’s being a heavy hitter off the field.”

Lott said that he always asks himself, “’Am I exhausting my life, am I really running as hard as I should be?’ ... I’ve been coming here for many years and I just realize that this is something of an obligation that God said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to do this. This is your role in being a heavy hitter.’ And not only a heavy hitter in the community of Hickory but do it all around the world, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Lott certainly left his mark on the NFL, finishing with 1,146 tackles, 63 interceptions — including five pick-sixes — 16 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries in 192 career games (189 starts). The 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time First Team All-Pro selection was also named to the NFL’s 75th Anniversary Team in 1994 and its 100th Anniversary Team in 2019.

But it’s clear in talking to Lott that what matters most to him is the work he does off the gridiron. In 1989, he and his wife, Karen, founded All Stars Helping Kids, a nonprofit organization that has raised over $20 million to support disadvantaged youth in the San Francisco Bay Area and throughout the nation.

“Imagine all these amazing people coming up with ideas to try to figure out how to make kids feel better about themselves, and we try to fund them,” said Lott. “We try to give them monies and we try to help those organizations. I’m sure there are a number of nonprofits that are here today that have started this past year, they started during the COVID time, and now they’re out of business and they’re not able to serve that need.

“To me what All Stars is doing in the Bay Area is trying to get people to understand that we’ve got to keep solving issues and keep being able to help nonprofits grow,” he added. “And so that’s been a love of mine for the last 30-plus years, and the reason why is the more we teach people how to help others, the better we are as a society.”

Lott has enjoyed his visits to Lenoir-Rhyne over the years, and on Thursday he expressed his thoughts on the recent renovations to Moretz Stadium.

“The renovations are phenomenal and the reason that I think they’re phenomenal are the accommodations, how they’re taking care of people,” said Lott. “... We’re always trying to make sure that people have a great time, but this renovation is unbelievable because it’s not only a great time but it’s gonna be here for a long time. So I’m very pleased and very excited that they were able to accomplish this.”

It’s not every day you get to meet a former NFL player, much less one with the accolades Lott has on his résumé. But it’s even better when said player is as active in their community as he has been.

Lott may have been a four-time Super Bowl champion during his playing days, but he’s also a champion in life. It was a true pleasure to spend a few minutes with him this week.